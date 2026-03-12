I was well aware that (in the USA and the UK at least) we have a huge problem with over-prescribing of psychiatric drugs.

Roger Mcfillin’s latest article, which focuses on FOIA data on children receiving Medicaid (ie US taxpayer) support, reveals that the true scale of the problem is far, far greater than I could have imagined.

What’s more, as the article explains, the perverse incentives within the system make it a near-certainty that this would be the outcome.

Here’s the article:

Here’s Gemini’s attempt at a slide deck summary for the time-poor viewable in 90 seconds. The default slide transition time is set to 7 seconds - but you can slow this down if you need / want to:

Update 13 March 2026:

Thomas Verduyn left the below comment, which has prompted me to clarify that McFillin’s work only focusses on kids supported my Medicaid because that data was obtainable by FOIA. It says nothing about kids from wealthier families; in my experience a non-critical belief in the power of drugs is, if anything, even greater in that demographic.

On the other hand, it’s possible that those parents are able and willing to pay for longer sessions which might be more likely to identify suitable non-phramaceutical interventions for their children as an alternative to drug treatment.