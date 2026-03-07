Sanity Unleashed

PamelaDrew
1d

Why is there no focus on the reality that "Gain of Function" is NOT the ability to create a novel life form that can replicate on its own but simply CRISPR clones grown in E.coli or bacterial culture that are stuffed into rodents to claim some similarity to infectious cycle. What fraud.

The 2016 NIH funded 1,200 page review of GoF clearly details these petrie dish models are to stockpile vaccines and search for term "however" shows the GoF models do NOT factor human immune system response or reflect "wild type virus" aka reality.

Six years into this Pharma theater it is unforgivable the world does not understand that GoF is not a bioweapon triumph over Mother Nature but a model with no biological reality.

https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

Dr Anne McCloskey
1d

Very good. I've been through most of these layers over the past seven years, but I think I'm getting to where I need to be-that is I now believe almost nothing I believed during forty years as a medical practitioner. It's very humbling, but also fascinating.

