I recently read about a phenomenon known as a “lie sandwich” - which is a means of getting people to swallow a lie by surrounding it with truthful statements - the latter making the former more palatable.

It struck me that what seems to be happening at present is that the gullible are indeed being fed such a delicacy - and most of them are, unfortunately, gobbling it up quite enthusiastically.

The lie (the meat of the sandwich) is the assertion that scientists can manipulate viruses and cause pandemics. Martin Neil and I both think this is impossible as we wrote here:

Our view is that there was no pandemic, and no novel virus causing a distinct novel illness called “covid”:

The truthful parts of the sandwich (ie the bread slices) can be broadly categorised as:

The “response” was insane / overblown / panicked etc (and we must do better “next time”)

The vaccines were rushed / harmful / deadly etc

Anyway, I thought I’d ask Gemini to try to illustrate this idea as a slide deck.

This is what I asked it.

Re the “covid pandemic”. The coordinated and sophisticated packaging up of a lie (that scientists can manipulate viruses in labs and that this resulted in a novel pathogen) within a truth sandwich (that the “response” was insane and the vaccines were dangerous, both of which are true) - to promote the need for “pandemic preparedness” - is looking pretty darned obvious now. This raises an image in my mind of this sandwich being gobbled down by gullible people, and the biomedical industrial complex laughing all the way to the bank as they profit from the fear of pandemics with their “preparedness” industry. The meat of the sandwich should read “we can make viruses in labs” The bread is the truth which makes the whole thing palatable

Here’s the output - I think it’s quite good actually.

Firstly, here’s a downloadable PDF:

Deconstructing The Lie Sandwich (3) 16.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Secondly, a video (default is 5 secs / slide - you can slow down the playback if you want more time per slide):

Let me know what you think of these efforts.