The decline and fall of the Cochrane empire.

Most people who have delved into the world of science and medicine with a critical eye will have heard about the fact that over the last decade or so the “Cochrane” brand has gone from trusted, impartial and rigorous, to one which arouses deep suspicion over the extent of its objectivity and independence from corporate interests.

One of the key events in this decline was the expulsion of one of the founders of the Cochrane Collaboration, Peter C. Gøtzsche.

He tells his side of this story in this free book downloadable from the website of the initiative he set up after parting ways with Cochrane - the Institute for Scientific Freedom.

I have also inserted it as a download below:

Gotzsche Decline And Fall Of The Cochrane Empire 1.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Most people regularly come across long-form articles for which they really want to understand the essential flavour, before committing hours reading them. At over 180 pages, this is a good example.

One way I have found of achieving this is to ask NotebookLM to create a 2-person conversational podcast. It usually does a pretty good job, and this is no exception. In this case I chose the “long” option - and 35 minutes is the result.

If you want to understand the basics of how Cochrane came to be captured by the biomedical-industrial complex, this is a good place to start.