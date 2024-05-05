In my last substack I cited a Nature puff-piece reporting on the challenge study reported in Lancet’s Microbe journal:

Startlingly, in that piece, Nature reported that:

Researchers are looking at other ways to give people COVID-19. Jackson says that an even higher SARS-CoV-2 dose might be needed — one similar to doses used in influenza challenge trials, in which participants have substantial immunity. Another method could be giving participants multiple doses. Chiu says that his team is exploring the possibility of screening potential participants to identify those with low levels of immune protection against the BA.5 variant and any future challenge strains. Chiu is leading a consortium that in March was awarded US$57 million by the European Union and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations in Oslo, to use challenge trials to test inhaled and intranasal COVID-19 vaccines that might also block transmission. He’s hopeful that such changes to trial protocols will do the trick. “What you really want is a model that replicates a genuine infection and ideally one that cause some symptoms,” he adds. Zimmer-Harwood, who also works for a non-profit organization that advocates for challenge trials and their participants, says he would welcome changes that make COVID-19 challenge trials more useful to researchers — even if that means a bit less time on the bicycle trainer.

We seem stuck in a perpetual loop, where perverse incentives are propagating the hysteria. When you look at the dire state of health of many Western citizens, there are surely many more ways in which that cash - and the expertise of all involved in such projects - could be better employed.

Meanwhile, if you want to see how devastating (both physically and psychologically) the entire “covid” scam has been for many people, I recommend this Reddit group, which has 142k members. It describes itself as “a safe space for people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Take this post for example:

This healthy young girl has a cold but is furiously testing and wants to know if she can return to normal life.

This responder, however, gives her a stern warning:

This post is tragic on many levels:

These parents are disappointed their daughter - who has a cold - is “too young for paxlovid”, as if giving a cocktail of novel antiviral drugs to a child with a cold was at all normal. They also seem upset that she “won’t reliably mask”.

Many posts read like parody:

This is just sad:

Finally here’s someone suffering for the fourth time “with covid”; regardless, he or she seems thankful for being vaxxed and boosted, even though he feels like he has “absolutely NO immunity to anything” with a a “rap sheet of illness” which doctors don’t seem to be able to figure out:

I could go on, but you get the picture.