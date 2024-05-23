Here I simply offer up 5 inter-related articles in one place, so you can see how the false narrative has been created around the covid “vaccines”.

, who found that miscategorisation of vaccinated as unvaccinated was ubiquitous.

This artcle summarises the findings of the systematic review of covid vaccine studies performed by

During the “covid era” many studies have been published which make extraordinary claims for vaccine efficacy which are universally at odds with people’s personal experience. These are also contradicted by high-level data which shows more cases, hospitalisations and deaths after the vaccine rollout than before; for these to be happening mainly to the (rel…

This article of mine points out that, whilst the above would be bound to flatter the vaccine, if those classed as unvaccinated actually received different treatment compared to the vaccinated, this could create additional bias towards the vaccines, and I offer several examples where written protocols did suggest that happened widely.

A couple of months ago I reported on a paper by Martin Neil, Norman Fenton and Scott McLachlan in which they systematically analysed all the covid vaccine studies they could find and categorised them by the extent to which the authors had mis-categorised vaccinated subjects as unvaccinated, thereby massively biasing the results in favour of the vaccines.

(for which I am co-chair together with Clare Craig) in 2021.

Finally, it is well worth revisiting the evidence base documented by

In February of this year, someone asked Sarah Caul (then of the ONS) on X why the all-cause mortality rate for between 21 days and 6 months after the 2nd dose of covid vaccine was so much higher than in the unvaccinated: The reply (I didn’t see this at the time) is enlightening:

This short piece of mine reports on a rather surprising tweet from Sarah Caul at the ONS. It’s not hard to see how this relates to the above.

In 2021 when the UK ONS (Office for National statistics) started releasing its vaccine by mortality status reports we exposed that there were large spikes in the non-covid death rates in the 'unvaccinated'. These spikes in mortality coincided with the first main vaccine rollout and did so for each age group (see this…

We were right! The UK ONS now admit that deaths in the vaccinated were categorised as unvaccinated in 2021

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

, and how this vindicates the suspicions oulined in 1 above, which many of us have shared.

This piece, published today, reports on the ONS’ answer to a Freedom of Information request put in by

Our comprehensive document can be found here. Obviously, much of it would now be written differently as we learned more, but a gratifyingly large proportion looks to have been on the money.



In particular,

picked up the care home mortality signal in early 2021 and it now appears that his and our assertion - that this was driven by vaccines - was correct.

Joel wrote as follows (starting on page 35 of the above referenced docment):

Mortality data during the vaccine roll-out period:

In autumn 2020, residual outbreaks started, as one would expect with viral seasonality, mostly in areas of the country that COVID-19 did not saturate in Spring due to a combination of lockdowns and more remote geography.

These areas were predictably hit harder in autumn/early winter 2020. Using the modelling, region-by-region, the total expected COVID-19 excess deaths for England from October to Feb was 25,742.

We see 2 distinct regional ‘outbreaks’ below, in the North East and the North West (red dotted line, green dotted line) that follow a predictable course.

Around the second week of December a new ‘mortality series’ begins which does not fit with the pattern seen in Spring or Autumn.

In the period from December to February, there were a total of 48,821 excess deaths (74,562 in total minus 25,742 ‘expected’ COVID-19 deaths) whose distribution is characteristically very different to Spring.

We would expect it to follow a similar pattern if COVID-19 was the underlying cause of this excess. The population, demographics and the model did not change.

Something new must have exerted this effect. When something in data is this unusual, we have to ask questions, no matter how uncomfortable they may be.

It is an undeniable fact that this peak in deaths coincided with the mass roll-out of novel mRNA/DNA vaccines, on an extremely vulnerable population.

If you compare the week ending 11 December 2020 with the week ending 29.January 2021, there was a 62% increase in total deaths and a 170% increase in COVID-19 labelled deaths in care homes.

Broken down by the separate vaccination cohort (by age group, and then taking care homes as a separate unit), the correlation between vaccination and COVID-19 deaths is even more apparent and this time the model is able to accommodate the data with significantly more ease.

This relationship is not limited to England. It is apparent in many countries around the world, regardless of location, season, interventions and extent of prior COVID-19 activity. If we include Scotland in the analysis, if winter COVID-19 excess deaths were a natural phenomenon, we would have to explain how and why it emerged first in the over 80s in England then a few weeks later in the care home homes in Scotland before then jumping suddenly back to the care homes in England, before landing finally in the over 80s in Scotland.

Whilst we cannot infer causation from correlation, the mRNA/DNA vaccines had not been tested on this cohort, who have many comorbidities, multiple drug interactions and fragilities compared to trial participants and were likely particularly fragile after a year of social isolation away from loved ones.

It would be extremely unscientific and even negligent not to investigate whether the rise in deaths during this period is linked in some way to the vaccine roll-out. From a data point of view we need to ask:

● Is there a link between vaccine roll-out and a rise in cases and deaths in care homes?

● Does country by country or region by region data support or refute this possible link?

● Is follow-up data of vaccine recipients being carefully recorded for further scrutiny?