Rebranding is all the rage.

With thanks to James Esses whose post on X alerted me to this. His post reads:

The British Association of Psychotherapy & Counselling has just released new ‘Gender, Sexuality and Relationship Diversity Guidance’.



It categorises infidelity as a brand new sexuality: ‘secret non-monogamy’.



Therapists must affirm this sexuality to prove ‘cultural competency’.

The first point to make about this is that I haven’t got the actual document from which that is a screenshot (it’s for members only), but I would imagine that the particular behaviour referred to is actually intended to be an example of “Relationship Diversity”, not “sexuality”.

Regardless, the point still stands, that this rebranding is prima facie evidence for moral and ethical decay. Language is being used here to strip away moral agency and normalize destructive and harmful behaviour.

George Orwell made the point that if thought can corrupt language, language can also corrupt thought.

Here are a few other examples of rebranding which fall into the same category, but there are many more: