The British Association of Psychotherapy and Counselling rebrands infidelity as "secret non-monomagy"
Rebranding is all the rage.
With thanks to James Esses whose post on X alerted me to this. His post reads:
The British Association of Psychotherapy & Counselling has just released new ‘Gender, Sexuality and Relationship Diversity Guidance’.
It categorises infidelity as a brand new sexuality: ‘secret non-monogamy’.
Therapists must affirm this sexuality to prove ‘cultural competency’.
The first point to make about this is that I haven’t got the actual document from which that is a screenshot (it’s for members only), but I would imagine that the particular behaviour referred to is actually intended to be an example of “Relationship Diversity”, not “sexuality”.
Regardless, the point still stands, that this rebranding is prima facie evidence for moral and ethical decay. Language is being used here to strip away moral agency and normalize destructive and harmful behaviour.
George Orwell made the point that if thought can corrupt language, language can also corrupt thought1.
Here are a few other examples of rebranding2 which fall into the same category, but there are many more:
“Minor attracted persons” = paedophilia
“Medical assistance in dying” = assisting with suicide.
“Mostly peaceful protests” = rioting, looting and destruction of property
“Gender affirming care” = ideologically-driven child mutilation
“Neurodivergence” = normal, but on the extremes of the bell curve distribution of personality traits
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Politics and the English Language, 1946
I’m not saying that my preferred formulation necessarily applies to everyone / everything which has that label applied by the way.
Thanks Jonathan. I suppose we should expect nothing better from the organisation. Psychotherapists are a bunch of gunk wife cranks. I can rebrand too! :<)
Your list of other rebranding sadly true. However with a bit of effort one can expose them So far I have these anagrams which are suitable:
Minor attracted persons
- procrastinated monster
- pedantic remonstrators
- Mr tat incorporatedness
Medical assistance in dying
- admits assailing indecency
- sadistic Disney malignance
- legitimises nans candidacy
- am licensing cyanide sadist
Mostly peaceful protests
- left co type lassoes trump
- PS yup left cremates loots
Gender affirming care
- deranging firmer face
- agenda crime effing rr
Neurodivergence
- Nero reducing eve
My DIL cheated on her husband with her husband’s best friend. Husband’s best friend’s wife was also BF with DIL.
dIL and hubs best friend eventually left their marriages and now they are married and are the pillers of the local church. They pretend that they’ve always been together and that God made it all happen for them.
They literally turned adultery into a godly experience. And the worst part is they cheated and lied and went on family vacations together for over five years while denying anything was going on. They’d tell their spouses that they’ve always been friends and that they were just like brother and sister.
Everyday DIL tells us how amazing God is.. God helped them commit adultery and eventually helped them to get married. Each have three girls from previous marriage. All these girls are same age and it must be strange to now have uncle and aunts as step father and step mother.
I predict they’ll eventually cheat again…