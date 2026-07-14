Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
18h

Thanks Jonathan. I suppose we should expect nothing better from the organisation. Psychotherapists are a bunch of gunk wife cranks. I can rebrand too! :<)

Your list of other rebranding sadly true. However with a bit of effort one can expose them So far I have these anagrams which are suitable:

Minor attracted persons

- procrastinated monster

- pedantic remonstrators

- Mr tat incorporatedness

Medical assistance in dying

- admits assailing indecency

- sadistic Disney malignance

- legitimises nans candidacy

- am licensing cyanide sadist

Mostly peaceful protests

- left co type lassoes trump

- PS yup left cremates loots

Gender affirming care

- deranging firmer face

- agenda crime effing rr

Neurodivergence

- Nero reducing eve

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1d

My DIL cheated on her husband with her husband’s best friend. Husband’s best friend’s wife was also BF with DIL.

dIL and hubs best friend eventually left their marriages and now they are married and are the pillers of the local church. They pretend that they’ve always been together and that God made it all happen for them.

They literally turned adultery into a godly experience. And the worst part is they cheated and lied and went on family vacations together for over five years while denying anything was going on. They’d tell their spouses that they’ve always been friends and that they were just like brother and sister.

Everyday DIL tells us how amazing God is.. God helped them commit adultery and eventually helped them to get married. Each have three girls from previous marriage. All these girls are same age and it must be strange to now have uncle and aunts as step father and step mother.

I predict they’ll eventually cheat again…

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