There’s been a lot of debate about organ donation recently, so I have taken the plunge and started to peek under the bonnet, and I am not liking what I am seeing.

Earlier today I published a piece on forced organ harvesting in China:

However, this piece is actually about established practices in what we like to regard as the bio-ethically and morally superior Western medical system.

Of course, the subject of organ donation came up in the case of Noelia Ramos, regarding which I share the same reaction to that expressed below:

What particularly disturbed me was the claim made that the hospital had urged that Noelia’s euthanasia shouldn’t be delayed because her organs were already committed for transplantation.

Further searching I have done suggests that this particular aspect of the story actually dates from July 2024, when Abogados Cristianos secured the first court injunction delaying Noelia’s euthanasia.

In response, those defending the euthanasia point out that consent can be freely withdrawn at any time. To me, that would seem to dramatically undervalue the potential for coercion and guilt to affect decision-making. In this regard, the fact that the doctor involved in the euthanasia process was also acting as a transplant coordinator is surely highly relevant. I have written specifically about that aspect of Noelia’s case here:

Certainly, it used to be the case that it was accepted that any form of coercion vitiated voluntary consent, though it’s now clear from the “covid” event that such principles are easily jettisoned.

There are in fact a number of disturbing aspects around the topic of ogran donation generally.

What I used to believe and how that has changed

A few years ago, I would have held pretty mainstream views on this topic, which included:

a high level of confidence that the countries which make up “the developed world” generally pay great heed to bio-ethics and the rights of individuals;

hence, we ought to trust that governance systems which prevent abusive practices are in place;

moreover, those working in our healthcare institutions have red lines that they simply won’t cross, adding additional layers of protection.

I don’t think that any longer. My analysis of events of the past 6 years, extended backwards in time over decades, now leads me to think that:

“The state” - meaning those who wield power - does not represents its citizens, but operates largely according to its need to stay in power, and any and all decisions are vulnerable to being corrupted in furtherance of this aim.

Associated with the infiltration of Marxist thinking throughout all our institutions - especially universities and health systems - there has been a generalised lurch towards utilitarianism, and a consequent subjugation of individual rights in favour of “the common good”.

The institutions which are meant to protect individuals from rapacious corporations are captured by those very industries, which also have a stranglehold on education, publishing and the media.

Doctors (and other healthcare workers) will quite easily yield to instititutional pressue (whether from regulators, employers or governments) and ignore ethical boundaries generally (but mistakenly) assumed to be inviolable.

Incentives - usually financial, but also measured in terms of status and prestige - are extremely powerful motivators of behaviour. If something is subsidized, expect to see more of it. During the “pandemic”, hospitals in the USA were paid more for “covid patients”, creating a huge stimulus to over-atribute any and all illnesses to “covid”. Even further sums were paid if patients were ventilated, arguably contributing to changes in treatment criteria which were ultimatley extremely harmful.

Organ transplantation is big business

Here’s a 2025 report by Millima, an actuarial and consulting firm based in Seattle:

Page 2 of the downloadable report gives the estimated billed charges for each organ:

The bottom line is that if all organs are transplantable, each person is worth >$8m to the hospitals performing the transplant.

According to this report from Fortune Business Insights:

The global transplantation market size was valued at USD 11.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 13.01 billion in 2026 to USD 28.57 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period. North America dominated the transplantation market with a market share of 42.29% in 2025. Moreover, the U.S. transplantation market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 8.54 billion by 2032, driven by an increasing number of organ donations in the country.

The concept of brain death is ….well, murky.

The source of the modern definition of brain death (or certainly its broad acceptance) can be traced to a paper titled “A Definition of Irreversible Coma” published in 1968 by the Ad Hoc Committee of the Harvard Medical School. Before that time, the extant criteria to diagnose death was that the heart had ceased to beat.

Here’s the abstract:

The text reads:

Our primary purpose is to define irreversible coma as a new criterion for death. There are two reasons why there is need for a definition: (1) Improvements in resuscitative and supportive measures have led to increased efforts to save those who are desperately injured. Sometimes these efforts have only partial success so that the result is an individual whose heart continues to beat but whose brain is irreversibly damaged. The burden is great on patients who suffer permanent loss of intellect, on their families, on the hospitals, and on those in need of hospital beds already occupied by these comatose patients. (2) Obsolete criteria for the definition of death can lead to controversy in obtaining organs for transplantation.

It seems clear that the availability of organs for transplantation was one of the major factors driving the apparent need for a new definition to ensure that the Dead Donor Rule (a principle in transplantation medicine requiring that donors must be declared dead before vital organs are removed) was not breached.

In the reference to bed availability there is also more than a hint of the utilitarianism which reared its ugly head during the “covid” event.

In fact, according to this July 2025 article in the NYT, the initial version of the 1968 report contained the following phrase, ultimately edited out because of a reviewer’s objection:

There is great need for the tissues and organs of the hopelessly comatose in order to restore health to those who are still salvageable.

It should be noted that the authors of that NYT editorial - Sandeep Jauhar, Snehal Patel and Deane Smith, doctors at Northwell Health in New York - clearly support the general notion that utilitarianism should guide and shape our ethical guardrails:

This frank assessment was edited out of the final report because of a reviewer’s objection. But it is one that should guide death and organ policy today.

Implicit in the widespread adoption of the new definition is that it is capable of determining - with perfect accuracy - when someone is incapable of recovery (to anything other than a vegetative state); the assumption of most people (including myself until recently) has been that the definition of "brain death” is indeed capable of so doing.

However, the 1968 article contained no scientific references, and no systematic evidence supporting the contention that it was possible to come up with a set of tests and / or criteria defining brain death which could rule out the possibility that that person was incapable of recovery was advanced.

William Perez, an anaesthetist in Ohio, wrote an article in 2019 in the house journal of the Catholic Medical Association reflecting on “the practical reality of anesthetizing organ donors who have been declared dead by neurologic criteria”.

In that he says that he started asking questions about the definition of “brain death” when he asked himself why - if they were dead - did organ donors require anaethetising using techniques which didn’t differ much from those he used more generally?

Early in the article he recalls his attitude from before he started asking questions:

I mean, he is dead, right? Isn’t that what “brain death” means? I had never given much thought to brain death and organ donation. It just seemed a noble thing to do and a way to give life to others in an otherwise devastating situation. What’s the harm of donating one’s organs if you are dead? But this was different. I was personally going to be involved in it. It brought to mind some questions I had either never considered or glossed over. It was, at best, uncomfortable—and it remained uncomfortable.

One of his especially thorny observations was this:

First, I found it disturbing that the invention of “declaration of death by neurologic criteria” was temporally associated with the newfound success at transplanting vital organs.

He also noted that there appeared to be faulty / circular reasoning in the Catholic Church’s (of which he is a devotee) acquiescence on the matter:

For the Catholic, however, the dead donor rule is essential. While it remains, we are left with the following analysis: the Church says, “This is OK as long as the patient is dead. But the doctors get to say if he/she is dead.” The doctor says, “The Church says it’s legit.” But the Church is basing its decision on the opinion of the doctors whose very rationale for inventing the neurologic criteria includes the need for organs for transplant.

Ultimately, it seems, two cases made him decide to refuse to take part in these procedures, even though - he stated - that was unheard of and risked his job.

To make matters worse, I was personally involved in at least two cases where proper protocol and criteria for declaring “brain death” were not applied. In one case, we discovered the patient had paralytics on board in the intensive care unit during an apnea test. We reversed the paralytic, and it became clear that the patient, while critically ill, was not dead. In another instance, I could find no documentation that proper testing had been done at all; I insisted on conducting my own makeshift apnea test in the operating room before I let them proceed. This ruffled a few feathers, but I stood my ground.

Further doubts about the definition of “brain death”

I obtained the reference above to Dr Perez’s paper from this article in Lifesite News.

That article cites some other examples of doctors questioning the very concept of brain death:

In “Recovery from “Brain Death”: A Neurologist’s Apologia – Revisited After 27 Years”, Alan Shewmon, a pediatric neurologist at UCLA describes how he initially, accepted the “whole-brain” definition of death, only to doubt it through clinical observation:

Consciousness without Cortex: He encountered children with hydranencephaly who, despite lacking a cerebral cortex, were conscious and interactive. This disproved the idea that the cortex is the sole mediator of awareness.

The Brain is Not the “Central Integrator”: He observed “brain-dead” patients, such as a 14-year-old boy, who maintained somatic unity, chemical homeostasis, and even underwent puberty after the brain had failed. This proved that biological integration is emergent and distributed throughout the body, not dictated solely by the brain.

Shewmon concludes that “brain death” is a state of deep coma in a living, disabled person, rather than biological death. He argues that the concept was a utilitarian “legal fiction” adopted to facilitate organ transplantation and ventilator withdrawal. He advocates for returning to a circulatory-respiratory standard of death and suggests that organ donation ethics should be decoupled from the “dead donor rule” to avoid the moral risk of killing patients.

Shewmon gave a lecture to the London-based BIOS centre recently, which you can watch via the below:

“The diagnosis of brain death is driven by whether there is a transplantation programme or whether there are transplantation surgeons.”

Surprisingly, these are the words of someone who was actually an author of the 1995, 2010, and 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) brain death guidelines (Eelco F. Wijdicks).

The above is actually a direct quotation from page 50 of this 2006 report of the Working Group on the Signs of Death to the Pontificiae Academiae Scientiarvm Scripta Varia

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As the Lifesite News article states, the latest (2023) AAN brain death guideline admits that there is no good scientific evidence for brain death in its methods section.

To quote from the guidelines:

The author panel met in person on October 11, 2019, to define the methodology and develop initial rationales and recommendations. Because of the lack of high-quality evidence on the subject, a novel, evidence-informed formal consensus process was used. This process relied on the panel experts' detailed knowledge of the literature surrounding BD/DNC to guide the development of preliminary recommendations, followed by 3 iterative rounds of anonymous voting on each rationale and recommendation (modified Delphi process), with prespecified rules for determining consensus attainment and the strength of each recommendation.

Some people might find the fact that medicine has been declaring people brain-dead for a number of decades while having no real fixed idea of what the definition of such a death is, rather jarring.

The concept of brain death clashes with US Federal Law.

This post on X reads as follows:

Brain death as currently diagnosed DOES NOT comply with the law under the Uniform Determination of Death Act. The UDDA requires the complete cessation of all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem. But the newest 2023 American Academy of Neurology brain death guideline expressly allows brain death to be declared in the presence of ongoing hypothalamic function. Between 50-84% of people declared brain dead still have a functioning hypothalamus, which is a part of the brain.

I checked the UDDA. The author is correct. This 1981 law provides that a diagnosis of death requires irreversible cessation of EITHER circulatory and respiratory functions (the traditional cardiopulmonary standard), or all functions of the entire brain.

Brain Death tests do NOT conform to this requirement. It would appear that the way the AAN gets round this is to look at certain specific functions of the brain (those which they deem to matter to the entire organism) - consciousness (coma), brainstem reflexes, and the ability to breathe (apnea) - rather than all functions.

However, it seems clear that this decision reflects a consensus of opinion, developed by a body with a huge ideological as well as financial (whether direct or indirect) vested interest in the matter. Above, we have seen how much of the discourse in medicine is tinged with utilitarianist thinking rather than individual rights, and we have also seen that vast sums of money are involved in organ transplantation.

Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP) donation after donor circulatory death (DCD): creating yet more ethical dilemmas.

Clinicians have developed a procedure designed to navigate the above legal hurdles.

In essence, having obtained a DNAR, doctors withdraw life support and wait for the patient’s heart to stop.

That establishes the cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions as required for a diagnosis of death under UDDA

However, and particularly in the case of the heart, doctors do NOT want a heart to go without oxygen for long. But they cannot restore circulatory support - which will kickstart the heart’s pumping - since that will have meant that the cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions was not irreversible.

So they clamp off the arteries to the brain and induce death compliant with the UDDA’s brain death clause.

They then restore the circulation, and the heart starts pumping.

This procedure, developed by the University of Nebraska, is described fully at clinicaltrials.gov here.

It has not been without its critics:

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In that article, the authors argue that if circulation can be restarted, its cessation was neither "irreversible" nor "permanent," thus invalidating the original declaration of death.

They see the ligation of blood supply to the brian as an active intervention to ensure brain death does not "reverse," rather than letting nature take its course.

Taken as a whole, they therefore regard the entire process as contrary to the “do no harm” principle.

Proponents, on the other hand, argue on the basis of donor wishes, organ shortages, and utilitarianist principles.

To my mind, the invention of this technique is a little like disreputable companies ripping off vulnerable elderly consumers while ensuring they stay (just) the right side of legal. In other words, it may well be the way you earn a living but you wouldn’t really tell anyone the whole unvarnished truth around the dinner table.

Concluding remarks

A few years ago, I would have been extremely critical of anyone objecting to any measures (the experts deemed ethical) that society could take to increase organ supply. I might have called them “religious nutjobs” or similar, standing in the way of “progress”.

I had no idea that the definition of brain death was:

murky

susceptible to manipulation

brought in with the specific aim of satisfying the demand for organs for transplantation

Today, I see many thorny biomedical issues around organ procurement, especially since what might be termed “the biomedical-industrial complex” has shown itself to be ruthless in its pursuit of profit.