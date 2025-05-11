Just to let you all know that I have decided to take a break from wrting articles for a while.

There’s nothing wrong, I just feel I need some relief from the darkness by focusing on spending time with my loved ones.

The way in which all manner of quite intelligent people who I respect greatly are buying into (what are to me) obviously constructed false narratives is depressing me greatly.

I see very little desire or willingness to fully investigate what actually happened, and why.

I have no idea how long it will take me to get my mojo back.

Thank you to everyone who reads my stuff and takes the time to leave respectful comments.

Jonathan