In my quest to preserve some of the maddest examples of woke / pandemic ideology I offer you this article from Time, published in June 2020. H/t to Dan for alerting me to this gem.

(Click on the picture below. Archived version here in case that is ever deleted.)

The answer to the question posed by the headline is this: despite the “very real risks” that “each day of protests could lead to between 1,500 and 3,000 additional coronavirus infections across the country”…..“to many doctors, they’re worth it”.

The reason for this is that because “the medical industry itself perpetuates a racist system”, and this has created “a pandemic even further-reaching than COVID-19….one many doctors support protesting, even in the middle of an infectious-disease outbreak.”

Not to be left out, those who couldn’t (or were too scared to) attend, could still “virtually signify that they are temporarily pausing their work out of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement” by the use of a hashtag.

Amazingly, many are still prepared to take advice from these people.