Most readers of this blog will be well aware that most of what “mainstream media” publishes is highly-curated woke BS.

In order to maintain any plurality in the news, we need to support independent outlets, and in this respect I can highly recommend TCW.

TCW have been kind enough to offer myself and others a platform - even when other “dissident” sites have deemed our views as deviating too far from consensus - for example see here regarding The Daily Sceptic’s refusal to publish anything questioning the “lab-leak”.

