This headline caught my eye.

The PM is going to take on the regulators.

Has Starmer perhaps worked out that the regulatory system is totally broken, corrupted and hollowed out, driven by vested interests or ideology over safety?

Don’t be daft. Not a bit of it - obviously.

Extracts from the article:

Starmer’s government wants to revive some of the crisis-era urgency that led to vaccine development being steamrolled through processes that normally take years.

“Let’s take the learning from a crisis time and apply it to normal times so that those priorities we can expedite through the regulatory landscape.”

Part of Starmer’s solution is the unglamorously named Regulatory Innovation Office, or RIO. It is modelled on the UK’s Covid Vaccine Taskforce, the body led by venture capitalist Kate Bingham whose early financial bets on a range of vaccines enabled the British government to procure millions of doses ahead of other nations.

The ambition is for RIO to inform the government of regulatory barriers to innovation and set new priorities for watchdogs. It will then help those bodies update regulation, speed up approvals and work more closely together.

Delays to crucial projects such as the construction of new wind farms as a result of planning delays were “the biggest supply-side problem we have in our country”, Starmer told the international investment summit on Monday.

We will make sure that every regulator in this country, especially our economic and competition regulators, takes growth as seriously as this room does,” the prime minister told a room of about 200 executives including BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt this week.

Translation: