Some "scientists" developed a model to test whether or not non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) worked.
I bet you can never guess what they showed?
Brief post…someone just sent me a Medscape article citing this study.
The lead author works at the UK Health Security Agency:
Medscape reported (accurately for once) that:
Limitations included the scarcity of reliable evidence, a lack of confounders/risk for infection in individual communities, and potential over- or underestimates of interventions' impact.
But they still managed to conjure up this headline:
The methodology section in the paper is of the type which has the potential to put writers of satire out of business:
Summarising, what they actually did was this:
They created a model into which they fed assumptions based on opinions from people who were convinced that NPIs worked, and to their great surprise this model predicted that NPIs worked.
It's just a simulation model based on a priori assumptions? In other words, garbage?
I have a conceptual model whereby all the times I avoided cracks in the pavement avoided the world ending. Be grateful.