Shocking revelations from The Netherlands in relation to the AZ covid vaccine.
Panic, cover-up and the abandonment of ethics.
By way of this comment to my latest substack (here) I was alerted to an article which - via a whole load of responses to FOI requests - reveals some astonishing and disturbing goings on in the Dutch health institutions around the AZ covid vaccine:
The article is in Dutch but here’s a Google translate:
I haven’t got time to write much about this today but thought I’d get it “out there”.
I will amend this by adding some summary points later.
Never about public health. So, you have to wonder how the "public health" officials benefitted from this abhorrent attitude? Was it just putting their own credibility over the health of the population rather than admit their woeful mistakes or were there other incentives continuing?
I can read the Dutch article and it s shocking, the cover up, the do not make the people scared advice.
As an aside I had my first AZ on 6-2-21 in England and was definitely advised to wait 15 mins but in my car was fine!