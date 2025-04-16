This is a worthwhile read by my friend.
I would summarise this entire essay thus: it’s not possible to resolve the irreducibility of complex systems by throwing more data and more powerful computers at the problem in a vain attempt to create better models.
The hubristic assumption that you can pervades much of modern “science” - not just in healthcare.
As well as being embedded within the biological sciences, it’s a now-established feature of economics, climate science, social sciences and so on.
To me, the truly worrying thing about AI - an overhyped bubble if ever I saw one - is not that it could become sentient and take over the world, something which owes more to the writings of SciFi writers such as Arthur C Clarke (of 2001 fame) than to reality, but rather that numskull politicians will take its output as a version of “truth” if it aligns with their own ideological leanings, which they will try to ensure is the case.
AI is a great cover-up to dissolve responsibility for whatever "answer" comes up. How come AI replies do not rovide links to specific sources on which this "intelligence" is based?
It's pretty clear why people in the tech industry are overhyping AI, which on a good day can make cool pictures for people who don't mind seeing three thumbs on the same hand of hot shirtless dudes. Tech companies have plowed tens of billions of dollars into garbage GIGO software that doesn't deliver, that lies and hallucinates, and which has limited usefulness to people who are already experts in a subject (so they can catch its mistakes), but which is otherwise almost completely pointless applied to real life. The biggest companies spend $10 billion to make $4 billion, and they're constantly getting loans from banks which themselves borrow the money to give them (e.g., SoftBank). Their latest--"AI cancer diagnoses custom made just for you!"--is aimed at the same people who click on "this bear brought her injured cub to a man and then he did this" videos. It's the lamest crap since Angry Birds.
Dr. McLachlan's open letter suggests what I already suspected, which is that the people within medicine who are flogging this AI horse are the same bioethically-impaired clowns who embrace "population-based" medicine, "evidence-based" medicine, and that moral strychnine, "one health." They're the same kinds of people who envy UPS, FedEx, and the USPS for having phone numbers that *never* connect customers to a live person. The dream of these people has always been to find a way to take money from patients without ever having to consider anything about their icky individual humanity. They want a way to operate entire industries on autopilot. Denying claims and allowing only the treatments that a model suggests are useful on average across populations is a wet dream to them, especially since they can manipulate the model's input ("training") with "studies." Studies which in turn are manipulated GIGO and conform almost exclusively to the agenda of those paying for them. You have a doctor who still practices the art and science of medicine? A doctor who knows that health is an individual attribute specific to an individual human being, and not an aggregate across populations? A doctor who thinks you'd benefit from treatment X? Tough. Using "evidence-based" guidelines, our AI says that a bunch of people in your randomly-defined geographical area didn't meet our equally random threshold for efficacy so we're denying your treatment because resources. Oh, you want to appeal? There's no appeal from the model's output, but here's an 800-number to call. It's not staffed by any live humans. Have a nice day. Only someone profoundly malicious would try to impose that on people. I hope everyone's clear on the kinds of doctors a "health care system" like that attracts, too.
A lot of things contribute to the obsession with AI and none of them flatter those who promote it: greed, laziness, indifference, malice, and contempt. The best that can be said about it is that, like the search for a fountain of youth, it's an attempt to bypass the hard work of respecting reality.