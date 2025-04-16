This is a worthwhile read by my friend

.

I would summarise this entire essay thus: it’s not possible to resolve the irreducibility of complex systems by throwing more data and more powerful computers at the problem in a vain attempt to create better models.

The hubristic assumption that you can pervades much of modern “science” - not just in healthcare.

As well as being embedded within the biological sciences, it’s a now-established feature of economics, climate science, social sciences and so on.

To me, the truly worrying thing about AI - an overhyped bubble if ever I saw one - is not that it could become sentient and take over the world, something which owes more to the writings of SciFi writers such as Arthur C Clarke (of 2001 fame) than to reality, but rather that numskull politicians will take its output as a version of “truth” if it aligns with their own ideological leanings, which they will try to ensure is the case.