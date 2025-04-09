See our latest piece on specificity (or rather lack of it") of the “lateral flow tests” used to propagate the fake pandemic.

By the way, none of this is meant to prejudice the views I expressed here about viruses, tests, pandemics etc:

In this latest article, we use establishment-based science against establishment-based science. As you will glean from the article above, I don’t accept the validity of most of that science at all, but I don’t agree that it’s always wrong or counterproductive to point out internal inconsistencies in a model (as opposed to totally denunciating it) as part of a strategy of discrediting it.

You might not agree with that, but that’s your prerogative. To my mind, it is a valid approach to getting some people to at least start to open up their minds to the unthinkable. It’s not as if much else appears to be working particularly well.