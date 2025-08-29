Sanity Unleashed

Amat
5h

I agree that the UK was not as authoritarian as other countries but I remember on a December night 2021 when Johnson appeared at his usual position behind his lectern and said there needs to be a 'national conversation' about mandatory vaccinations. That was the night I wondered where this country was heading and I felt a strong sense of fear, but his sound bite disappeared and was not mentioned again. Following this there was a very gradual relaxation of the insane public drive to have every man, woman and child vaccinated in the UK. I think we were heading in a direction similar to other countries but suddenly it changed.

You are right everything about the covid narrative was fake except the underlying fear and intimidation that was introduced into everyone's life in 2020.

Ernest N. Curtis
3h

My intellectual journey would read almost identical with yours. Having accepted what I was taught about viruses in medical school 50 years ago, I never gave them much thought over decades of medical practice. They were said to cause seasonal respiratory illnesses and the elderly and infirm would often succumb to bacterial pneumonia and other complications. There was no treatment for the offending "virus" that started the cascade although some could be saved by antibiotics for the secondary bacterial infection.

I had no idea that there were some skeptics that denied the very existence of viruses. I suspected that viruses were often used as "default" causes for illnesses for which there was no known cause. But since there was no treatment, I didn't really think much more about it. The onset of the covid "pandemic" aroused my suspicions that we were being deceived because I could see no difference from the regular yearly seasonal respiratory disorders that we had dealt with. This led me to do a deep dive into the subject of virology and I encountered the "no virus" argument. Since the "establishment" virologists have no scientifically coherent evidence to refute the "no virus" argument, I am now firmly ensconced in that camp. Once that fact is accepted, it makes everything clear and all the talk about early treatment, genetic variants, "tests", "long covid", etc. just pure nonsense.

