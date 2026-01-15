Sanity Unleashed

Vivien C Buckley
2d

I just want to add that I tried to enlighten the neuro ophthalmologist I see (because of Pfizer’s covid shot) about the corruption in medical journals. She didn’t believe me and said they’d have to disclose financial gain. Hello!! It’s pharma! Elizabeth Bik is very much involved in the deception and is an ace manipulator and obviously funded by pharma. She discredits journals on pubsmeer on the regular if they’re about exposing the dangers of these shots. Pharma also funds our regulatory agencies which is really scary.

Phil Harper
2d

We need a system that makes all of this visual, so the constant manipulation of our information systems can be seen in realtime.

