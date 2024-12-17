Allow me to introduce you to Protect the Heart of the Arts, which is “sounding the alarm on the Long COVID crisis in the performing arts.”

They are mentioned within this article published just a few days ago by the free London Standard newspaper.

The article descibes how:

Theatregoers attending David Tennant's penultimate Macbeth performance on the West End on Friday will be offered face masks and Covid tests as part of a health safety awareness campaign. The West End production was forced to cancel several shows last month, with one cancelled just two hours before the performance due to “company illness”, leaving ticket holders disappointed.

They are actively campaigning for theatres to embrace on-site molecular testing because “prior immunity from vaccinations or previous infections can delay the detectability of the virus in antigen tests”.

“Research shows it”, so it must be true.

Theatre audiences, like many others, rely on lateral flow tests for COVID detection, but these tests have limitations in today’s post-vaccine era. Research shows that prior immunity from vaccinations or previous infections can delay the detectability of the virus in antigen tests, which may not return a positive result until four days after symptoms begin. As a result, many people may unknowingly attend events believing they are COVID-free. Protect the Heart of the Arts is encouraging theatres to embrace the future of COVID safety: on-site molecular testing. Units like the PlusLife testing system, which are already being used in workplaces and medical institutions, offer highly sensitive and immediate results. The group is currently working to establish a local testing hub in London’s arts community.

This is how they describe their mission:

That appears above this photo:

They have their own edition of the “original Long Covid awareness ribbon” to which they have added two pink hearts. They say that “One heart’s significance is literal, underlining that COVID is a serious vascular disease. The second symbolises loving-kindness, one heart coming into contact with another in care and compassion.”

Some people might say that this behaviour is entirely consistent with the self-declared liberal self-obsessive tendency to embrace victimhood, but I couldn’t possibly be so rude.

Another theory is that this group didn’t emerge organically: the benefits to the establishment of misdirection within this group of high-profile influential people away from vaccine injuries into the warm embrace of “long covid” is obvious.

Charles was maintaining a document containing all the arts performers - and some sports performers too - who have suffered from “covid”. This document appears not to have been updated since January 2024

I offer you this for your perusal without further comment, other than to ask of this movement:

ARE THESE PEOPLE FOR REAL?