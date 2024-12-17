Please read Jessica Hockett's article on why she thinks that the NYC Spring 2020 event was fraudulent and staged.
In this superb piece of writingcomprehensively and convincingly sets out the case that the spring 2020 mass casualty event in NYC was essentially staged.
It’s important not to confuse that assertion with a claim that “nobody died”.
That is not what is being claimed.
But the story as told - which did so much to propel the global pandemic narrative - is full of gaping holes which nobody, even prominent “medical freedom activists”, seems willing to address.
Thanks for cross posting this and allowing me to comment on the article. Yes, this is a great piece of writing and laying out of the evidence from painstaking research to indicate beyond reasonable doubt that New York was host to a 'Pandemic Spectacular' staged theatre to help launch the biggest global psyop in human history - a criminal enterprise of unimaginable scale which was never about health but everything about controlling people for the the purpose of mass injections and establishing a New World Order..
The 27.000 in 11 weeks followed by normal patterns says it all. Due to a relatively mild respiratory virus?
Silly question: where are the death certificates? Easy way to support this number of 27k. Wild guess: that data is not available?