Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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helping hands's avatar
helping hands
2dEdited

My elderly (previously healthy) uncle underwent some sort of exploratory procedure to determine why he was complaining of a stomach ache.

He was then discharged.10 days later her was re-admitted to hospital, suffering from sepsis

He was "made comfortable" too, with the permission of his 4 children who didn't quite understand the attending doctor's "vernacular".

Whatever it was that this doctor "prescribed" killed him quickly. That happened in the presence of his youngest daughter who was the only relative permitted entry to his hospital room, during "covid protocols", in the 22 minutes that it took to euthanize him.

His wife wasn't aware of what was afoot either. She was at home...None of them knew what was about to befall my elderly uncle. It was a great shock.

I suspected.

Questioned my cousin as thoroughly as I could. Advised them, on Christmas morning, what I believe actually happened to my elderly uncle on December 23rd 2023, in a Northern Italian hospital.

We haven't spoken about what occurred in that hospital since that conversation...

"Oh well".

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csofand's avatar
csofand
2d

This is a good presentation of these events, I had not heard of it before. Thank you.

I agree that AI is good at some things. As you say, summarizing long and data rich documents or topics is something I use it for. But you do have to keep an eye on it. Insertions and swaps are commonplace. I like your info graphic, but the AI got creative with a drug name in there. Off to the right side in a comparison segment it changed Midazolam to "Migazolam." Most people looking at that will know it is a typo, but a few will not and may assume there is a different drug involved. This is the drift that AI needs to be watched for constantly.

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