Peter C. Gøtzsche: Is psychiatry a crime against humanity?
Peter C. Gøtzsche: Is psychiatry a crime against humanity?

Another AI-generated audio summary.
Jonathan Engler's avatar
Jonathan Engler
Feb 13, 2026

Earlier today I published an AI-generated podcast summarising Peter C. Gøtzsche’s account of the fall from grace by the organisation he founded:

As a tool to introduce time-poor people to some important topics, I really liked the summary NotebookLM created.

So I have repeated the exercise with another of Gøtzsche’s publications:

2024 Gotzsche Is Psychiatry A Crime
2.95MB ∙ PDF file
My own investigations into SSRIs and depression (for example, see here) certainly concur with the views expressed in this piece.

“ADHD” is another thing that I have a “bee in my bonnet” about right now, and Gøtzsche certainly has some choice things to say about that specifically.

I may write about ADHD more in the future, but for now wanted to just point you towards this 2012 Canadian study cited by Gøtzsche.

The study involved 937,943 children in British Columbia who were 6–12 years of age at any time between Dec. 1, 1997, and Nov. 30, 2008.

The standout graph for me is this, which demonstrates that the chance of receiving treatment increased in a linear fashion depending on month of birth.

At this point, it’s important to note that the cut-off date for school entry in BC is 31 December, so a child must turn five years old by the end of that calendar year to start kindergarten in September.

Therefore, children born on January 1st will be the oldest in the class, and those born on December 31st the youngest.

If ADHD was a valid, biological phenomenon, the ages when children commenced treatment would not rise in that way, but would be roughly the same (with some natural variation) regardless of month of birth.

Slicing the data another way perhaps illustrates it even more starkly:

As can be seen:

  • Treatment rates are the same for children born in the first vs the second half of January.

  • However, children born in the last 3 days of December are much more likely to be treated for ADHD than those born in the first 3 days of January.

This isn’t biology.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

