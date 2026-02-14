Paul Offit: "it caused deaths....but people have to have realistic expectations of the fact that you’re going to learn as you go"

The video above is a clip (from here) of Paul Offit talking about the Johnson & Johnson “covid vaccine”, and here’s a transcription:

...so 15,000 people got that vaccine. Then, millions of people got it. And it was found to be a cause of clotting, including severe clotting, including clotting in the brain that ultimately drove that vaccine off the market by March of 2023. And everybody looks at that story and they say, 'How did you not know that? How did you recommend something like that which now has caused deaths in some people? How could you not know that?' And people then lose trust, which is in part sort of why I wrote this book, because I just think people have to have realistic expectations of the fact that you’re going to learn as you go."

Which is somewhat contradictory to the messaging from major regulatory authorities, which was essentially “no shortcuts were taken”.

By way of example in relation to the UK regulator, MHRA:

“No corners cut” - June Raine

“Same as usual - just run in parallel rather than in sequence”

In this response to an FOI request the MHRA basically claims equivalence to the usual safety standards, just accelerated by running different parts in parallel rather than in sequence:

“Same standards as in peace time - just faster”

Similar messaging was the subject of this official NHS guidance:

(As an aside, note the inappropriate use of language like “peace time”; portraying humanity being in a “war” was a ubiquitous feature of official messaging during the fake pandemic.)

“we bypassed the EMA…no corners have been cut”

June Raine, again, was proud of being able to approve faster by not having to go through the EMA. Nevertherless, she assured the public that “no corners were cut” - see here from The Times, or here as published on the UK Gov website.

My conclusion: