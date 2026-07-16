Substitute pill for jab, and the headlines below (from 2004 / 2005) are indistinguishable from those referring to Ozempic and its sibling GLP-1 agonist injections:

They refer to Sanofi’s “blockbuster” drug “Acomplia” (generic name: rimonabant) launched in 2006.

This drug - classed as a cannabinoid receptor blocker - was touted as the holy grail for obesity, smoking, and metabolic syndrome.

The BBC called it “The ultimate wonder drug... it doesn’t just cure obesity; it turns off the brain’s desire to overeat, smoke, and self-destruct”.

Sanofi sold a few hundred $ million of this before the drug was withdrawn after only a few years because it was associated with an increased risk of severe psychiatric disorders, notably extreme depression, anxiety, insomnia and aggression.

Who could possibly have predicted that interfering with highly-evolved physiological and psychological pathways such as satiety and pleasure could have adverse effects on mental health?

OK, so maybe everyone was a bit too stupid to have predicted it a couple of decades ago…but at least the lesson would be learned so it couldn’t happen again……

Fast forward to 2026: