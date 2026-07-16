Ozempic’s forgotten ancestor
Substitute pill for jab, and the headlines below (from 2004 / 2005) are indistinguishable from those referring to Ozempic and its sibling GLP-1 agonist injections:
They refer to Sanofi’s “blockbuster” drug “Acomplia” (generic name: rimonabant) launched in 2006.
This drug - classed as a cannabinoid receptor blocker - was touted as the holy grail for obesity, smoking, and metabolic syndrome.
The BBC called it “The ultimate wonder drug... it doesn’t just cure obesity; it turns off the brain’s desire to overeat, smoke, and self-destruct”.
Sanofi sold a few hundred $ million of this before the drug was withdrawn after only a few years because it was associated with an increased risk of severe psychiatric disorders, notably extreme depression, anxiety, insomnia and aggression.
Who could possibly have predicted that interfering with highly-evolved physiological and psychological pathways such as satiety and pleasure could have adverse effects on mental health?
OK, so maybe everyone was a bit too stupid to have predicted it a couple of decades ago…but at least the lesson would be learned so it couldn’t happen again……
Fast forward to 2026:
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Even though I think the hacking of glp1s are as idiotic as statins, blood pressure, blood thinner, and other drugs do I'm going to argue on other terms.
It's frakking insane that they back stepped and offered it as an injection. The compounding pharmacies offered oral formulations which are safer and smarter because the dose is distributed.
Injections are moronic because the dose for a whole week is given at once.
Also injection is less preferred because impurities in production can and has injured people.
Alchemy progressed into the science of chemistry.
https://damienpeters9091.substack.com/p/alchemy-is-still-seen-as-a-superstitious
When will medicine become a science instead of the ad-hoc shit it is?
We have an IDIOCRACY, especially with medicine.
Jonathan,
The real old ancestor is fen-phen.
https://www.phentermine.com/blog/rise-fall-fen-phen/
I was at the FDA when this all hit the fan. Directly worked to evaluate the heart damage reports coming into the FDA adverse reporting. And having to deal with Weintraub.
Then back in 2007, I was directly involved with the researcher studying GLP1 and developing the oral formulations as CMO/Clin Dev VP of Emisphere.
"Oral administration of glucagon-like peptide 1 or peptide YY 3-36 affects food intake in healthy male subjects"
RE Steinert, B Poller, MC Castelli, J Drewe, C Beglinger
The American journal of clinical nutrition 92 (4), 810-817
Novo Nordisk was the Big Gorilla I had to wrestle with, during that situation.
Fun times ... NOT,
Laura
Laura Kragie MD. biomedworks.substack.com