Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1d

Even though I think the hacking of glp1s are as idiotic as statins, blood pressure, blood thinner, and other drugs do I'm going to argue on other terms.

It's frakking insane that they back stepped and offered it as an injection. The compounding pharmacies offered oral formulations which are safer and smarter because the dose is distributed.

Injections are moronic because the dose for a whole week is given at once.

Also injection is less preferred because impurities in production can and has injured people.

Alchemy progressed into the science of chemistry.

https://damienpeters9091.substack.com/p/alchemy-is-still-seen-as-a-superstitious

When will medicine become a science instead of the ad-hoc shit it is?

We have an IDIOCRACY, especially with medicine.

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BioMedWorks's avatar
BioMedWorks
1d

Jonathan,

The real old ancestor is fen-phen.

https://www.phentermine.com/blog/rise-fall-fen-phen/

I was at the FDA when this all hit the fan. Directly worked to evaluate the heart damage reports coming into the FDA adverse reporting. And having to deal with Weintraub.

Then back in 2007, I was directly involved with the researcher studying GLP1 and developing the oral formulations as CMO/Clin Dev VP of Emisphere.

"Oral administration of glucagon-like peptide 1 or peptide YY 3-36 affects food intake in healthy male subjects"

RE Steinert, B Poller, MC Castelli, J Drewe, C Beglinger

The American journal of clinical nutrition 92 (4), 810-817

Novo Nordisk was the Big Gorilla I had to wrestle with, during that situation.

Fun times ... NOT,

Laura

Laura Kragie MD. biomedworks.substack.com

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