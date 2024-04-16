A lot of people talk about China being culpable for “covid”, though as Thomas Verduyn explains here this doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

If we are looking rationally at countries whose involvement looks weird, there’s a more obvious candidate.

Perhaps it is all a coincidence explainable by its pre-eminence in the relevant scientific and commercial areas, but it does seem a little odd that Germany was involved in some way or another in all these parts of the timeline:

The biggest contributor to WHO in 2020 in terms of special "pandemic" funding (see here)

The manufacturer of the main vaccine used (BioNtech)

The originator of the PCR test (Drosten / Charite in Berlin)

The organisation receiving and making public all the sequence data for “covid” and its variants (GISAID)

The first case of asymptomatic transmission.

If you want to read more on this, I recommend the articles of

.