One country is central to events surrounding the genesis of the covid narrative.
But not the one you think it is.
A lot of people talk about China being culpable for “covid”, though as Thomas Verduyn explains here this doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
If we are looking rationally at countries whose involvement looks weird, there’s a more obvious candidate.
Perhaps it is all a coincidence explainable by its pre-eminence in the relevant scientific and commercial areas, but it does seem a little odd that Germany was involved in some way or another in all these parts of the timeline:
The biggest contributor to WHO in 2020 in terms of special "pandemic" funding (see here)
The manufacturer of the main vaccine used (BioNtech)
The originator of the PCR test (Drosten / Charite in Berlin)
The organisation receiving and making public all the sequence data for “covid” and its variants (GISAID)
The first case of asymptomatic transmission.
If you want to read more on this, I recommend the articles of.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
WEFer and full-time nut job Jens Spahn became German Health minister in 2018. From March 2020 he directed Germany's COVID-19 lockdowns, coerced mass vaccinations and other measures.
In 2015, Spahn became Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance under minister Wolfgang Schäuble in the third cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the ministry, he oversaw the German government's annual budget. He was in charge of representing Germany in the negotiations on the annual budget of the European Union.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jens_Spahn
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/jens-spahn/
As MP Spahn was senior partner of a lobby agency with clients from Big pharma and medicine. From 2006 to 2010 Spahn was involved in the lobby agency “Politas” whose clientele mainly included companies from the medical and pharmaceutical industries. His business partners at the time were his former office manager and the pharmaceutical lobbyist Max Müller, who is now Bayer AG's chief lobbyist.
Go back and look up Deutsche Bank’s share price throughout Feb/March 2020. In the first half of March it looked like DB shares were headed to zero fast. This would have brought down the entire financial house of cards in the EU.
Immediately both the German government and ECB (750 billion euro) quickly announced “pandemic” bailouts worth almost a trillion euro together. On the day it was announced, Germany had had about FIVE phony “Covid” deaths. 5/83,240,000 people.
All of Europe at that time had hardly any of the fictional “Covid” deaths relative to the population, including Northern Italy. Italy was deemed Europe's "sick man" due to their ailing, collapsing economy. Central bankster and once Italian Prime Minister were integrally involved in the Italian scheme of the Covid operation.
The crisis came overnight. Banks were in danger of running out of money. Central bankers pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the money markets to prevent the system from collapsing. An important part of the world financial (casino) system was on the verge of collapse, and the public noticed next to nothing.
Central banks gave governments their marching orders to "Go Direct" and sign everybody up to digital ID's intended to form the basis for their new financial and social systems. This is happening, all out in the open.
At its core the COVID-19 Hoax was the biggest financial swindle in world history.
So, you are saying there are still countries?