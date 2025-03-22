Nothing was spreading…
Other than propaganda and policy.
Wood House 76
On dividing a resistance, the existence of viruses, 'the COVID response', & spreading-non-deadly threats
Motivated by our interactions with Bill Rice and other apparent misunderstandings of our views, we seek to clarify our shared position on fundamental issues and questions…
Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler
When you return to the late-2019 early 2020 time frame, even if you knew only a bit of the previous history it's blatantly obvious that it was all a set-up and a fait d'accompli. The machine was in motion, "all systems go" come hell or high water.
Another thing that stands out from all the footage and "live" interviews and "on-the ground reporting" etc. that was being foisted upon the public in 2020, was how outrageously campy it all was.
The short news stories and videos that were coming out non-stop every day to "prove to the world" that a novel pathogen was running rampant across the globe were worse than Grade 'B' movie clips that intentionally wink at you while purposefully give away the plot while still telling the story.
I still can't believe people fell for this shit and in the numbers they did and ceded their personal freedoms so readily- all the way up to willingly (and often proudly) sticking needles filled with experimental ingredients into their bodies.
When I read the comments, not only on this post or on this substack but in general, it's always fascinating how many people now claim they saw through the whole scam from the very beginning. Well, I didn't. At that time, I just thought I'm witnessing the greatest overreaction in the history of overreactions. But everyone around me, and I mean literally *everyone*, was like "must lock down .. must disinfect groceries .. must hide in basement .."
I just recently found a documentary about the Diamond Princess outbreak. It's 48 minutes long, you can find it on yt. Extremely interesting, at the time it was made it was meant to be dead serious, but watching it now, it seems like an unintendedly hilarious documentation about mass cognitive dissonance. Like: Oh no, my perfectly healthy wife has tested positive, so although she has no symptoms whatsoever, I'm so afraid what might happen to her. Or the Doctor who went aboard the ship: Oh no, I was so afraid to get infected, although I'm young and healthy and nobody under 70 has died so far but I'm so afraid because you never know where the virus is hiding .. Maybe in making that film they only interviewed only those who were caught in the mass formation and discarded any sane opinion. But in the early spring of 2020, virtually everyone around me was like the people in that documentary. So if it was an exercise in psychological warfare: Mission accomplished.