Many of the biggest holes in the pandemic narrative are in plain sight, readily found by those with a curious disposition.

Here, I am specifically referring to the fact that observations derived from official and / or “peer-reviewed” data pertaining to the New York “first wave” simply make no sense whatsoever.

I wrote about this nearly 2 years ago:

As regular readers will know, I’ve been experimenting with NotebookLM - specifically to create easier-to-digest versions of the points I wish to get across.

So, here’s a 2-person conversational podcast which some might find interesting:

And here are two infographics NotebookLM generated. The first summarises evidence of “pre-pandemic spread”:

I hasten to add that the above is based on what I wrote nearly 2 years ago. I am not convinced any pathogen actually spread person-to-person, so take the title with a pinch of salt.

Regardless, sometimes it is necessary and desirable to argue one’s case from within the paradigm of those you are trying to convince by pointing out the inconsistencies in their position, even if you don’t fully buy into it.

So, for those who do believe in such things, evidence of it happening in many places worldwide yet being totally unnoticed until “test, test, test” is a serious flaw in the story we are being told.

The 2nd graphic focusses on the lack of deaths before “the emergency” despite all the “spread”.

Let me know what you think of the graphics. I’m not 100% sold on them to be honest, but maybe they are better than not having them at all, since I have neither the time not graphics ability to create them.