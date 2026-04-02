Many people argue that “the system” (of science) is so diffuse, disorganised, self-policing and so on that it must be very difficult or impossible for those with vested interests to influence it.

As a result, they argue, we should unquestioningly accept those “grand narratives” (of which there are many) which withstand decades of scientific scrutiny and “peer review”.

I don’t think that’s true at all.

My article on how the sugar industry managaed to take the heat off its products and divert it onto saturated fats illustrates that:

Industries can be even more ruthless than people have imagined in terms of how far they will go to protect their markets.

Narrative control can be bought for a relatively small investment if the right scientific opinion leaders are chosen.

Influencing the narrative doesn’t necessarily require “fake” science; carefully curated emphasising and de-emphasising of certain chosen “science” can be sufficient.

Academics are easily corrupted.

Narratives - once embedded - are very difficult to unseat.

Read the full article below - this contains a link to a 16-minute AI-generated “podcast” summary: