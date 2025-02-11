My introduction to "The People’s Vaccine Inquiry" day.
Countering the official "whitewash with limited hangout".
Thank you to TCW for reprinting my introduction to the “People’s Vaccine Inquiry” last week, which you can read here.
You can see a video of it here.
To be clear, the below is what I said about Module 4 (vaccines), but it’s actually how I would characterise the entirety the UK Covid-19 Inquiry:
JE the issue i have branding the entire inquiry a 'whitewash' (believe me i know exactly where you are coming from) is that it devalues the damning testimonies that HAVE BEEN EVIDENCED and WILL BE EVIDENCED in future so the real issue to me is with 'alt' media COVID sceptic outlets like the Conservative Woman (still waiting on a Scottish COVID inquiry article 18+months on v confirmed human rights abuses in care homes and more) and others in this space have simply failed to pick up on/acknowledge and make a real fuss about those testimonies/statements. The inquiry should be taken as it is not what we want it to be because overall what HAS been said/documented is more than enough to provide a platform of strong opposition. Just some recent examples below from UKCV19 inquiry which despite my best efforts 'freedom' groups etc in UK just point blank refuse to highlight and comment on instead 'COVID vaccines' take centre stage for months functioning as a distraction to the ADMITTED harms done to the most vulnerable in 2020. That's the far bigger story imo which has been and will continue to be documented at both Scottish and UK inquires.
This is all pretty damning stuff that deserves to be reported on but for whatever reason just isn't it.
https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-91505856
https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-91495099
https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-91489215
NB:I urge people to visit the MENCAP UK website link --bottom of page
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-26-nov-2024-260?utm_source=publication-search
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-28-oct-2024-8d6?utm_source=publication-search
I've likely watched more full sessions (and read more witness statements) from both Scottish and UK COVID inquiries than anyone alive and whereby i sympathise with the ''whitewash'' attitude is that REALLY true or it that simply a lazy way out? eg-Where is the concern by the popular influencial voices in this article when the issues they speak of as NOT being acknowledged are then OPENLY ADMITTED at the inquires later on? They do not highlight them they do not speak about them, why not? A fair question.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newinquiry-whitewash-or-something