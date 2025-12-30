Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hamish Soutar's avatar
Hamish Soutar
5h

Also: never just read the abstract and assume it is an accurate précis of the study.

Always look at the “limitations” of the study.

Always ask yourself: does the data support the published conclusions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
4h

Pharma does it's thing. It invents new diagnosis to sell you treatments for.

It's a broken machine but at least we got good drugs developed by the 80s, before the companies were financialized by wall street.

COVID seems to have cracked the foundation of pharma as the product was quite deadly.

So a list of some wonder drugs that we discovered decades ago....

Ivermectin, ketamine, aspirin, fenbenzadole, all wonder drugs.

And there's also some good stuff we never heard of from the former USSR. 😂

https://www.medixlife.com/visomitin-instructions/

For eyes... Can reverse cataracts!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emoxypine

Helps nerve regen issues and pain and anxiety.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meldonium

This also helps a lot with many processes in the body and gives energy boosting metabolism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture