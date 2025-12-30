Most authors of an influential Lancet paper proposing a broader obesity definition declared pharmaceutical industry ties.
H/t to this post on X for reminding me to remind you that it’s always essential to check on the conflicts of interest declarations for every single paper published in any scientific journal:
By “the paper they’re citing” Madeline is referring to news articles with headlines like these:
The Lancet paper being cited - which put forward the proposal to hugely widen the definition of obesity - is this:
Here’s a PDF of the paper:
Sure enough, the declarations of interests (which begin on page 36 of the PDF) are insanely long - even notwithstanding that there are 58 authors. Too long, in fact, for me to manually plough through and count, but I do think that this is the kind of repetitive focussed task for which AI can be usefully employed.
So, I asked Gemini to run through the Declarations of Interests and list all the companies involved in anti-obesity drugs and the number of authors of this paper who declared an associated interest for each.
I also asked it to add a brief comment on the projected value to these companies of these drugs over the next decade.
As can be seen, the majority (36 / 58) of authors declared an interest. Roughly a third of the authors declared an interest in relation to each of the top 2 companies selling anti-obesity medication.
A couple of related observations - not specific to obesity drugs.
What’s the next most important thing to check for when reviewing scientific papers?
For papers reporting actual trial data, the supplementary information is a must-see as well as the declarations.
It’s where they bury the data which they can’t avoid disclosing but which is unhelpful to the core messaging the authors try to give in the main paper.
Widening definitions is Big Pharma’s most valuable tactic
The number of illnesses / disorders which rapidly increase in (apparent) prevalence once pharma starts to sell a new profitable line of drugs for them is long and growing.
Consider these examples (not an exhaustive list):
Hypercholesterolaemia
Hypertension
Chronic pain
Depression
ADHD
In all these cases, the criteria for treatment / diagnostic thresholds have been continuously widened - via a variety of tactics - so as to massively expand the potential sales of the relevant products.
Now we can add obesity to the list.
As Upton Sinclair wrote in 1934:
It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.
Thanks for reading Sanity Unleashed! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Also: never just read the abstract and assume it is an accurate précis of the study.
Always look at the “limitations” of the study.
Always ask yourself: does the data support the published conclusions.
Pharma does it's thing. It invents new diagnosis to sell you treatments for.
It's a broken machine but at least we got good drugs developed by the 80s, before the companies were financialized by wall street.
COVID seems to have cracked the foundation of pharma as the product was quite deadly.
So a list of some wonder drugs that we discovered decades ago....
Ivermectin, ketamine, aspirin, fenbenzadole, all wonder drugs.
And there's also some good stuff we never heard of from the former USSR. 😂
https://www.medixlife.com/visomitin-instructions/
For eyes... Can reverse cataracts!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emoxypine
Helps nerve regen issues and pain and anxiety.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meldonium
This also helps a lot with many processes in the body and gives energy boosting metabolism.