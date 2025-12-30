H/t to this post on X for reminding me to remind you that it’s always essential to check on the conflicts of interest declarations for every single paper published in any scientific journal:

By “the paper they’re citing” Madeline is referring to news articles with headlines like these:

The Lancet paper being cited - which put forward the proposal to hugely widen the definition of obesity - is this:

Here’s a PDF of the paper:

Piis2213858724003164 4.92MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sure enough, the declarations of interests (which begin on page 36 of the PDF) are insanely long - even notwithstanding that there are 58 authors. Too long, in fact, for me to manually plough through and count, but I do think that this is the kind of repetitive focussed task for which AI can be usefully employed.

So, I asked Gemini to run through the Declarations of Interests and list all the companies involved in anti-obesity drugs and the number of authors of this paper who declared an associated interest for each.

I also asked it to add a brief comment on the projected value to these companies of these drugs over the next decade.

As can be seen, the majority (36 / 58) of authors declared an interest. Roughly a third of the authors declared an interest in relation to each of the top 2 companies selling anti-obesity medication.

A couple of related observations - not specific to obesity drugs.

What’s the next most important thing to check for when reviewing scientific papers?

For papers reporting actual trial data, the supplementary information is a must-see as well as the declarations.

It’s where they bury the data which they can’t avoid disclosing but which is unhelpful to the core messaging the authors try to give in the main paper.

Widening definitions is Big Pharma’s most valuable tactic

The number of illnesses / disorders which rapidly increase in (apparent) prevalence once pharma starts to sell a new profitable line of drugs for them is long and growing.

Consider these examples (not an exhaustive list):

Hypercholesterolaemia

Hypertension

Chronic pain

Depression

ADHD

In all these cases, the criteria for treatment / diagnostic thresholds have been continuously widened - via a variety of tactics - so as to massively expand the potential sales of the relevant products.

Now we can add obesity to the list.

As Upton Sinclair wrote in 1934: