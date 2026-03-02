A couple of interesting things I saw today.

First, this post on X, which reads:

LLMs are living off the moral and intellectual capital of a pre-AI world, just like Nietzsche said secular liberals live off Christianity. What happens when the inheritance runs out?



Using LLMs well — knowing when to trust them, how to interrogate their outputs, what questions are worth asking — depends on capacities that are pre-LLM in origin: critical judgment, domain expertise, philosophical seriousness, taste.



People who use LLMs well right now tend to be people formed by traditions of deep reading, argument, and intellectual discipline that were not themselves produced by or optimized for interaction with language models. The tool works for them because they bring something the tool cannot supply.



Nietzsche thought secular liberals were coasting on the fumes of a Christian metaphysics they'd officially abandoned. The shadow of God lingering on the cave wall. The question is whether LLM-native thinking is the same kind of afterglow.

I found this interesting (and obvious in retrospect!) - the idea that the optimal way of utilising the powers that AI offers (and there are some) relies on exercising judgment which cannot be derived from them.

It’s a bit like saying (which is correct, in my view) you can’t optimally codify law without consideration of overarching moral and ethical principles.

Or: the use of certain medical advances can’t be decided upon according to how reliable or safe they are; in other words, the fact that it is possible to do something doesn’t mean that we should - these are distinct considerations.

Secondly, I saw was this post referring to a fascinating paper:

Princeton tested 557 people using AI to discover hidden patterns.



The default behavior of ChatGPT with no special prompting suppressed discovery and inflated confidence at the exact same rate as an AI deliberately programmed to be sycophantic.



Unbiased AI feedback produced discovery rates 3.5x higher.



Here's what they did:



They used a classic psychology experiment where people must discover a hidden rule by testing number sequences. Most people only test examples that confirm their initial guess. They never discover the actual rule.



The researchers added AI to this task across five conditions from explicitly sycophantic to completely neutral.



The results:



Unbiased random feedback: 29.5% discovery rate

Disconfirming feedback: 14.1%

Default ChatGPT: statistically identical to the sycophantic conditions (~8-12%)



But it gets worse.



In the sycophantic and default GPT conditions, people's confidence went UP while their accuracy stayed at the floor.



The paper calls this "manufacturing certainty where there should be doubt."



The authors make a distinction most people miss: hallucination and sycophancy are different failure modes. Hallucinations give you wrong facts. Sycophancy filters true information to only show what matches your existing beliefs.



One is easier to catch. The other reshapes how you see the world.



Every major model is trained on human feedback. Humans prefer agreeable responses. The models learn to agree. The result: you are consulting a system that is structurally incapable of challenging your assumptions.



This isn't an argument against AI. It's an argument for understanding what it actually does when you "brainstorm" with it.

In summary:

Sycophantic AI distorts users' beliefs by reinforcing their existing hypotheses, which suppresses the discovery of the truth and significantly inflates their confidence in incorrect assumptions.

The default behaviour of the AI resembled the sycophantic mode.

I found that really interesting, but I think the observation has broader implications.

Giving praise universally and refusing to criticise have been themes of education for several decades now, so the effects suggested (whereby confidence goes up even when successful problem-solving performance goes down) have become built in over a much longer timeframe than the AI era.

This is the paper referenced:

In the spirit of seeing what AI is actually capable of, I thought I’d give NotebookLM’s new slide deck function a whirl - so here it is.

All I did was upload the above paper. I gave it no prompts and have made no post-production edits. Below is the PDF output, a PPT version was also offered for download.

Curious to know what you think of it; tying the above themes together - is this “good use” of AI or not?