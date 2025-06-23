Smile Free - the campaign to repeal mask mandates in the UK co-founded by

- has just released an excellent 40 minute video.

This lays bare the entirely political nature of the abrupt volte face on face coverings and the decision to introduce mandates.

As someone who doesn’t believe that ANY novel pathogen emerged, and that the entire pandemic construct was staged using fear, fraudulent testing, targeted dystopian hospital and care home protocols and data fraud, I generally tune out of any discussion of whether or not there is “evidence” that “face masks worked”, since in my view there was nothing for them to “work” against.

Although the film stops short of saying there was nothing for them to have worked against, I was relieved that there is actually little reference to the technical “evidence” here. The focus is (correctly) more on the obvious harms of the policy, though (without intending to minimise the harms documented), I would argue that acting as one of the main props used in the devastatingly destructive pandemic conjuring trick was the main harm.

Overall, this is an excellent historical record of the propaganda war waged by political leaders on the citizenry.