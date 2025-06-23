Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
2d

Masks are a political weapon disguised as a public health concern- propaganda by policy designed to create the illusion of a pandemic.

The idea of masks is to spread fear and control the population- a symbol of obedience and a public reminder that "something terrible" is out there and all of us are suspects.

Mandatory masks were psychological training wheels for coercive vaccination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Jolene's avatar
Jolene
2d

It’s a start.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture