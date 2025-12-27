(For the meaning of an omertà see the footnote)

Sivert Bakken was a Norweigen Biathlete who tragically died a few days ago at the tender age of 27.

Bakken was found dead in his hotel room in Italy on 23 December.

Here are some sample headlines reporting the death in the mainstream media:

Surely this is linked to covid vaccine induced myocarditis?

When I read the above, which referred to heart problems interrupting his career in 2021-22, I naturally thought “covid vaccine-induced myocarditis”, and that this was almost certainly linked to his sudden death.

However, as you will note, no such link is made in either of these articles.

So perhaps, I thought, nobody had made this link before, or if it had been made it had been actively suppressed and censored (as had so many similar incidents).

But no. In fact, as it turns out, a link to the covid vaccine was already well-established and widely reported, as can be seen in the following article from 2022 on the website of the decidedly mainstream Eurosport:, sent to me by Robert Kogon:

To quote further from that article:

But according to the 24-year-old, things didn’t get any better. “I felt physically unwell and had pressure in my chest. It was very painful,” Bakken recalled of the time after the end of the last World Cup season. Doctors diagnosed myocarditis, and Bakken has been sidelined since mid-May. Shortly after his mass start victory at Holmenkollen, which earned him the small crystal globe, Bakken received his third COVID-19 vaccination, the much-discussed “booster”. According to Bakken, it was the trigger for his health complications. “It is almost 100 percent certain that my problems are due to the vaccination,” he said, adding: “I have heard of other cases where people had similar problems after vaccination.”

Biathlon News even went into some detail about the “lost two years of his life due to Covid-19 vaccine side effects”:

The article - presumably written in 2024 - stated that:

..the Norwegian biathlete underwent numerous examinations, met with the best doctors and no one found any reason other than the 3rd dose of the Covid vaccine. Now he has resumed training, but taking last season, he does not even set a target to get into the A team, there is no crowd there. His goal is to participate in national championships and possibly qualify for the IBU Cup.

This substack article written in 2024 quotes the Norweigen national team doctor basically confirming to Norweigen TV that the cause of his problems was the covid vaccine:

Even the Wikipedia entry can’t hide the admission:

After a successful 2021–2022 season, Bakken was unable to return to competition the following season due to a heart problem, pericarditis.[3] His team physician stated after joint consultation with the Norwegian medical specialist community, that the close temporal proximity and the absence of infections indicated Coronavirus vaccination as the cause.[4]

This article - on an independent news site - is one of the few I could find which mentions the covid vaccine at all in the context of his death:

The Norwegian had built a career marked both by sporting success and personal perseverance. In the 2021–2022 season he established himself as one of the big names on the circuit by winning the Mass Start World Cup title and adding several victories, including that at Holmenkollen, in Oslo, where he achieved his first triumph in a World Cup race. He also became European champion in the 10‑kilometre sprint and in two relays, consolidating himself as a firm candidate to lead the generational handover of Norwegian biathlon. However, after that brilliant campaign, his trajectory was abruptly interrupted by heart problems. In 2022 he was diagnosed with myocarditis, which forced him to step away from competition for a long period. Public broadcaster NRK reported at the time that the athlete had spoken openly about his heart issues, which arose after the third dose of Covid‑19 vaccine, an episode that put his sporting continuity at risk.

Mainstream media does not dare mention the above in the context of his death.

So we have now this situation:

He had suffered serious cardiac issues - ie myocarditis - due to the covid vaccine in 2022.

The team doctor basically confirmed this.

It was widely reported - including on mainstream media in Norway - at the time.

A history of myocarditis is associated with a raised incidence of sudden cardiac death.

Yet the covid vaccine isn’t being mentioned by any mainstream media in the context of his sudden death.

This cannot be a mistake.

I do not believe this is unintentional. Any journalist sitting down to write an article about this man’s death would have easily found that his career had been interrupted by cardiac problems 3 years ago, and, moreover, would have found what Bakken himself, supported by the Norweigen medical team, had said about it.

I can only conclude that a decision has been made to censor and suppress this information.

In fact, not only has the media failed to join the dots, but they are actively participating in an “anything but the covid vaccine” strategy.

Media: let’s fixate on any other cause.

The “new information” reported in the below article has been widely reported:

To quote:

According to Langrenn.com, Italian authorities discovered Bakken wearing an altitude-training mask when they arrived at the scene. The information has been confirmed by Italian police and communicated to the Norwegian Biathlon Federation. The federation emphasized that the presence of the mask raises questions but does not yet provide answers. Officials have stated that they do not know how long the mask had been in use, where it was obtained, or whether it had any connection to the cause of death.

Apparently, the use of such masks (which simulate high altitude) for endurance training was known about, though discouraged as being not part of the organized training program.

This is how the major Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported the mask use:

Here, they even mention the myocarditis, but then totally omit the cause:

The fact Bakken was wearing a device aimed at simulating high-altitude conditions, which can potentially improve endurance, has raised concerns – especially since Bakken was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition, in 2022 and sat out two seasons.

The Wikidepia entry mentioned above, despite mentioning the cause of the 2022 myocarditis, fails to make any link to the covid vaccine, also seizing on the mask story:

Bakken was found dead at his hotel room in Lavaze, Trentino, Italy, on 23 December 2025. He was 27.[6] He was wearing a training mask when found.[7]

Regardless of the contribution (if any) of the use of this mask, the absence of any mention of the cause of his cardiac problems from just a few years ago is notable.

It is impossible to escape the conclusion that the mechanism I discuss below might be connected to this omission.

I am sure that the fact that the license holder of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine is a German company with substantial state involvement, and Germany is at the heart of the EU, is entirely coincidental.

By the way, as I describe here, Germany is actually central to many events around the "pandemic", being involved in some way or another in all these parts of the timeline: