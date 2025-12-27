Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Starling's avatar
Alex Starling
21h

Yes. The Omerta also includes the large number of the general public who know, but don't want to talk about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
21h

He “lost two years of his life due to Covid-19 vaccine side effects”? And now he's lost the rest of it.

No, of course omitting his cause of death isn't a mistake. It's absolutely deliberate. If the cattle don't know they're being prodded into the abattoir they'll keep moving placidly along. The media joined the dots, and that's exactly why they're not saying anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture