The below article appeared in the Daily Sceptic. It recounts how Moderna has been rapped on the knuckles by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (APBI) - a self-governing trade regulator of British pharmaceutical companies - for a variety of infractions, and may be suspended or even expelled.
The “has more” links to this Daily Telegraph piece.
Ordinarily, articles in the Daily Telegraph (whose “Global Health Security coverage is partly funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”) receive a number of comments which are, shall we say, somewhat critical of the “official narrative.
In this case, comments were switched off after nine excoriating remarks had been made, all along the same lines.
These were:
My response to this likely rather inconsequential (in the grand scheme) minor hullaballoo about Moderna is that the average person will think as follows - whether or not this was the intention of letting this action proceed:
Look how well the regulatory systems are working if it's picking up such serious infractions.
A teddy bear, OMG! We must throw all our energies into making sure that never happens again.
And this is just from the industry-funded governing body.
Presumably, the official government regulator - which we tax-payers are funding so it must be looking after OUR interests - must be EVEN more vigilant.
So, I feel comforted that they’ve given all these products a clean bill of health.
Those nutters who were telling me how dangerous the vaccines were, and how poorly regulated and corrupt the industry is, clearly don't know their arse from their elbow.
With HIV/AIDS they used a failed chemo drug, AZT, as the treatment.
With covid, they used an "ebola" drug, Remdesevir, that had worse results than no treatment at all.
With covid quackzines, they took a failed LNP platform to "prevent" "COVID".
Moderna was picked because it was a failure, like AZT was.
The medical industrial complex loves to use dangerous failed drugs, pretending to go "oops" after it's discovered to be problematic.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein
Everything about mRNA or spike protein is a distraction from the fact that the platform causes issues.
These days, I think the mRNA never worked and was just a sci fi story to hype up the shots.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit
Moderna is nothing more than a front for investors, it's brazen racketeering.
On the verge of bankruptcy with shares at $13.16 as of August 12, 2019 the company needed a bailout and a reason for the "revolutionary product."
Investors and governments poured in millions and a magical event called "Covid" arrived just in time.
They got both and by Sept. 7, 2021 shares had skyrocketed to $449.38.
Language is important. These are not and have never been "our" regulatory systems. Once that terminology is changed to "their" systems then it illustrates that these systems are in fact working as intended.