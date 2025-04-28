Jonathan’s Substack

Rob (c137)
17h

With HIV/AIDS they used a failed chemo drug, AZT, as the treatment.

With covid, they used an "ebola" drug, Remdesevir, that had worse results than no treatment at all.

With covid quackzines, they took a failed LNP platform to "prevent" "COVID".

Moderna was picked because it was a failure, like AZT was.

The medical industrial complex loves to use dangerous failed drugs, pretending to go "oops" after it's discovered to be problematic.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein

Everything about mRNA or spike protein is a distraction from the fact that the platform causes issues.

These days, I think the mRNA never worked and was just a sci fi story to hype up the shots.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

1 reply
Allen
16h

Moderna is nothing more than a front for investors, it's brazen racketeering.

On the verge of bankruptcy with shares at $13.16 as of August 12, 2019 the company needed a bailout and a reason for the "revolutionary product."

Investors and governments poured in millions and a magical event called "Covid" arrived just in time.

They got both and by Sept. 7, 2021 shares had skyrocketed to $449.38.

Language is important. These are not and have never been "our" regulatory systems. Once that terminology is changed to "their" systems then it illustrates that these systems are in fact working as intended.

2 more comments...

