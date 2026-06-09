This morning I saw this post on X by Matt Ridley, to which I felt compelled to respond.

The fact is that nobody who promotes the “lab leak theory” has been prepared to enter into a debate over whether there was in fact any novel pathogen spreading person-to-person in 2020.

Two of the most prominent outlets - which promote themselves as open to questioning anything - were pretty plain in their refusal, the Daily Sceptic even going as far as to state that:

We don't publish articles that question whether COVID-19 was due in large part to a novel virus spreading because our editorial line doesn't regard this view as a theory with merit.

You can read about our attempts to question the new consensus here:

Matt Ridley is, or course, one of the best-known proponents of the notion that “a lab leak caused a pandemic”, yet he himself has not been willing to enter into any debate about the strength of the foundations underpinning such a claim.

It seems to me, therefore, that he is basically guilty of the behaviour he finds so objectionable in others.

Neither he - nor any of the other promotors of this theory - have ever (publicly at least) addressed any of the questions we have repeatedly asked about this hypothesis, which are laid out quite clearly in this article: