Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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pobrecollie's avatar
pobrecollie
9h

Having looked at Jamie Andrews work, as well as reading the book, "Can You Catch a Cold", I am deeply skeptical about virology as a whole. I don't think you can confidently say that "viruses don't exist", but the evidence for their existence is extremely shoddy.

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Eli's avatar
Eli
9h

"Leak" - chuckle.

Even if there was a novel pathogen, the accidental "leak" theory is a red herring.

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