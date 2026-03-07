Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amat's avatar
Amat
6hEdited

Van-Tam was the one who used the train analogy and convinced people how good, safe and easy it was to get on board that train for vaccination. Just step onto that train of your own free will to your final destination of vaccination was the most chilling analogy I have ever heard. Duplicitous, immoral creature.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
6h

The fact that MSM has no obligation to publish conflicts of interest has led to numerous articles in MSM pushing the “massive “ benefits of various drugs,vaccines and other medical interventions quoting “experts” who have extremely lucrative conflicts of interest either personally or through their departments and their research projects.

As a matter of personal interest I research the usually elusive links but the vast majority of readers accept the biased views as absolute truth.

Investigative journalism, professional integrity and medical ethics took a severe blow over the last few years but most people remain unaware of the significant problems this has caused.

Sadly ignorance is not bliss!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture