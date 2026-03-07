The amount of self-congratulatory BS in this latest article from the Daily Telegraph’s Global Health Security team (which receives funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) has to be seen to be believed.

The article is attributed to Jonathan Van-Tam, who served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) for England from October 2017 until March 2022. He acted as a “key scientific adviser” leading the UK’s “pandemic response” and the vaccine taskforce.

The article (archived version available here) reads as follows:

During Covid, the UK did well but we also got lucky. The Vaccine Taskforce made bold decisions, backed multiple platforms and moved at speed with industry and the NHS. The result was one of the fastest rollouts in the world, saving lives and limiting economic damage.

But success should not be mistaken for self-sufficiency. We remained heavily dependent on overseas supply chains for raw materials, specialist components and fill-finish capacity. We did not have fully integrated, end-to-end domestic manufacturing at scale. When global demand surged, those dependencies became vulnerabilities.

That risk materialised in January 2021, when the European Commission imposed emergency export controls on EU-manufactured vaccines and briefly signalled it would trigger Article 16 to restrict movements into Northern Ireland. The move was reversed within hours. But the message was unmistakable: in a crisis, even close allies prioritise themselves. Goodwill is not a strategy.

Since then, the world has become more, not less, fragmented. Export controls are more common. Trade is more politicised. Supply chains are increasingly shaped by strategic rivalry.

The answer is not isolation. The UK does not have the population scale to build and sustain every element of vaccine capacity alone. Vaccine sovereignty means something more pragmatic: a small but permanent domestic manufacturing core that can scale rapidly in an emergency, anchored in strong partnerships with larger players.

The Tony Blair Institute has just issued a new paper on vaccine sovereignty; in it, bespoke modelling illustrates the potential cost of complacency. In a Covid-scale pandemic within the next decade, cutting preparedness spending by a quarter could result in nearly 19,000 additional deaths, tens of thousands more hospital admissions and around £840 billion in economic losses – more than £100 billion worse than in 2020. Those figures translate into lost parents and partners, shuttered businesses and public finances scarred for a generation.

So what should we do?

First, we need permanent pandemic standby. A modest but resilient UK-based vaccine manufacturing capacity, kept “warm” across a range of technologies – not just the one that worked last time – so it can scale at speed. The next pandemic may require viral vectors, protein subunits or platforms not yet invented. Insurance against scientific surprise requires breadth, not narrow bets.

Second, we should deepen structured partnerships with trusted allies, including serious consideration of joining the EU’s FAB programme – a network of “ever-warm” manufacturing facilities designed to provide surge capacity across member states. The EU, unlike the UK, has the population scale to sustain full-spectrum capacity at volume. Participation in such a scheme, or the creation of a similar multinational framework, would spread risk, expand access and reduce the chance that Britain is left exposed in a supply crunch.

Third, we must fix the weakest links in our own system. Inventing vaccines is not enough. We need fill-finish facilities to vial them at scale, reliable access to specialist inputs such as lipid nanoparticles, and factories capable of switching platforms quickly. Targeted public investment to close these gaps would crowd in private capital, strengthen our life-sciences base and secure high-skilled jobs – while ensuring we can deliver doses at pace when it truly matters.

When money is tight, “standby” capacity is always first in the firing line. Preparedness is politically awkward – its success is measured in crises that never happen. But vaccine plants, regulators and skilled manufacturing workforces cannot be improvised in an emergency. They take years to build and minutes to overwhelm. Cut them now and you are not saving money; you are storing up a far higher bill in lives, livelihoods and public debt.

Covid made the connection brutally clear: health security is economic security is national security. A pathogen can close businesses, balloon borrowing and narrow a country’s strategic room for manoeuvre within weeks. It also proved what Britain can do when government, the NHS and industry move with speed and focus.

The decision we face is simple. Treat vaccine manufacturing as a peripheral health concern and hope global markets hold under extreme pressure – or recognise it as core national infrastructure, as vital as energy or defence, and invest accordingly.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is a former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England