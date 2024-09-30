Jessica Hockett: serious holes in the official narrative around the 2020 covid event in New York City.
I meant to do this a few days ago but family commitments prevented me.
So, better late than never, can I suggest everyone please reads this piece carefully.
Jessica is undoubtedly the world expert in data analytics related to the 2020 covid “event” in NYC.
Over the past few years she has written many articles illustrating many serious anomalies in the official story.
This summarises all the main findings in one article.
It looks to me like N Italy was the warm-up act for the covid-19 performance, before NYC stole the show.
Mike Yeadon states about Jessica's post: “Read her 11 major problems with the data summary. Some are so ridiculous that you immediately know that they’re flat lies. Like 40% of all USA-wide home deaths associated with 91-divoc are reported to have occurred in NYC, which holds just 3% of the total population of USA. This is impossible.”
In my opinion: That is NOT impossible, nor is it ridiculous. One has to be very careful interpreting mortality data.
When Jessica says the NYC mortality peak was not from natural causes, she is correct. We published this on 2 June 2020.
When Jessica says or suggests that the NYC mortality peak could not have been caused by gov, institutional and medical measures, then I don’t agree. I don’t see any strong argument for that.
When Jessica suggests that the NYC mortality peak is manipulated and fraudulent, again I don’t see how one can conclude this.
Of course it was not COVID-19 and of course it was used in the narrative, and of course the “response” was mass homicide, but the data is not impossible and data fraudulence has not been shown.
all a "con" but new yawkers (that'd be me--we only left 'bout 18 mo ago when the city went ta pot) were set up with some kinda poison--notta virus--some kinda bioweapon--methinks it was either via drone or via subway (they did it before! more 'n once too!) cuz they announced "testing" for "bioterrorism" in the subways and literally had posters sayin' it was a "safe substance" to be "released" and it would be so mildly "radioactive" that no harm would be done--the radioactivity would be used to "track" where it went... right--so those of us who had half a brain stayed the heck away from the testin' hubs--big stations all--
I don't believe in the psyop "walrus" called covid but imho NYC got briefly hit with somethin' dangerous--I had friends who got sick sayin' they felt in their lungs like a mack truck hit 'em--two were hoss-spit-all-ized (both came out fine, that was 'fore the venti-raptors came out)--methinks some kinda toxin where a "dab'll do ya"
Nope there were not bodies pilin' up nor full covid "wards" (there are a lotta moovie studios in NYC for costumes, makeup, black bags and all manner of fakery for a staged "show")--all bull-oney--but they did "just enough" ta instill fear an' really harm folks (there was also pink "quats" bein' sprayed all around--in every subway but in skools, dance studios, gyms--the pink stuff might have been part of the plan--we'd git outta stations when we saw the sprayers in hazmat suits...)
All short lastin' (the worst part with my pals gettin' really sick--the pink stuff used for over a year tho)--Refer ta James Giordano's speech at West Point--he spelled it out--one leeetle bit of biotoxin--follered by a MASSIVE infusion of FEAR