This is an important article.
As Jessica says, The Norfolk Group comprises “eight respected Americans with strong scientific and medical credentials initially brought together by Brownstone Institute in Norfolk, Connecticut, in May of 2022”.
If - as Jessica asserts - this document has been influential in shaping the questions being asked of US officials by the “resistance”, including at the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, then it’s hardly surprising that a number of fundamental questions - notably “did we actually have a pandemic at all?” - are not being explored at all.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
No point at all 'bigging' up the UK enquiry as it's complete bollocks, not asking questions about whether lockdowns were justified, but merely were they early enough and hard enough.
Baroness Hallett, the chair, is a completely gormless idiot, and Hugo Keith QC is a low IQ clown. BOTH are establishment puppets playing to a script which will conclude 'mistake were made and we'll learn for next time'.
The enquiry has already cost almost £150 million (according to LBC) and is a complete sham, like EVERYTHING carried out by UKgov and the ZERO morals, bought off politicians and 'experts' who should be behind bars rather than spouting the garbage and lies made to the enquiry!!
This whole episode is an evil crime against humanity up there with anything the 1940s NAZIS carried out!!
Here in Manitoba, Canada we answered the “pandemic” question. See: https://www.thetruefactsc19.com/