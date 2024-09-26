This is an important article.

As Jessica says, The Norfolk Group comprises “eight respected Americans with strong scientific and medical credentials initially brought together by Brownstone Institute in Norfolk, Connecticut, in May of 2022”.

If - as Jessica asserts - this document has been influential in shaping the questions being asked of US officials by the “resistance”, including at the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, then it’s hardly surprising that a number of fundamental questions - notably “did we actually have a pandemic at all?” - are not being explored at all.