(Before reading on, please note the disclaimer here.)

One key claim made by myself and many others about “covid treatment protocols” during “the pandemic” was that the way in which people were treated for run-of-the-mill seasonal respiratory ailments people were “denied antibiotics” and left to “go blue” before they were given any proper treatment, and that this was associated with significant mortality.

This was a consequence of the over-simplistic belief that “covid is a virus and antibiotics don’t work against viruses”.

I thought I would revisit this by pulling together a number of previous articles while citing some new parts of the story.

There is good post-mortem evidence for bacterial involvement in “covid deaths”

I myself have written about this on several occasions. See this piece, for example, in which I cite a study out of Memphis in which they looked for bacterial (and fungla) pneumonia post-mortem in individuals who were said to have “died from covid” and concluded that:

Bacterial and fungal pulmonary co-infection are under-recognized complications in critically ill patients with COVID-19.

Mask usage would been synergistically harmful combined with antibiotic avoidance.

In that article I also point out the findings of a Japanese face-coverings study published in Nature which suggests that the combination of mask usage and policies which inhibited treatment with antibiotics might have been especially harmful in synergy.

Test results are rapidly supplanting clinical judgment

In the below piece I note doctors’ obsession with PCR tests in treatment decision-making (this time in a patient with influenza), which seemingly overrode what would in the recent past have been sensible clinical judgment:

It’s bacterial pneumonia, stupid.

That article also cites a 2008 paper co-authored by Fauci to which many others have also referred:

As I quoted in my article, the authors emphasise the role of bacterial infection in harms apparently assocuated with viral respiratory ailments:

The majority of deaths in the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic likely resulted directly from secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory-tract bacteria. Less substantial data from the subsequent 1957 and 1968 pandemics are consistent with these findings. If severe pandemic influenza is largely a problem of viral-bacterial copathogenesis, pandemic planning needs to go beyond addressing the viral cause alone (e.g., influenza vaccines and antiviral drugs). Prevention, diagnosis, prophylaxis, and treatment of secondary bacterial pneumonia, as well as stockpiling of antibiotics and bacterial vaccines, should also be high priorities for pandemic planning.

Even if it is believed that the “covid pandemic” was caused by a novel coronavirus, it does not appear to me that there is any credible evidence that the pathology caused thereby could reasonably be expected to be so radically different from influenza such that bacterial copathogenesis would not be a significant feature.

Antibiotic avoidance was baked into the official medical response - the REMAP-CAP trial.

By way of illustration, I want to describe what happened to James Cameron.

In 2024 I was contacted by James’ sister Pamela Thomas. James had died “from covid” at the age of 41 in October 2021 at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Scotland. He had been taken into hospital by his nephew, extremely unwell after about a week of non-productive cough, shortness of breath and diarrhoea.

Pamela has given me permission to share everything she has told / sent me about her brother’s case.

In brief, Pamela believed that her brother was killed by clinical mismanagement related to “covid” treatment protocols.

Pamela actually gave evidence to the official Scottish Covid Inquiry (here). She also gave a long interview to “Tweetstreet Scotland” in June 2024 which is embdedded in the below or viewable directly on YouTube here.

Pamela claims that:

Her brother had become extremely unwell with a diarrhoeal illness.

He was taken into hospital where they pressured him to be put on a ventilator.

The hospital entered James into a clinical trial without his consent - his signature was forged on the consent form.

He received immunosuppresant drugs.

He died from secondary infections.

Pamela sent me PDFs of James’ medical records, which I reviewed and then asked a colleague, Peter, to review. Peter is a UK-based practicing Consultant in Emergency Medicine. He has been in practice over 30 years, over 20 of them as a Consultant. He is on the specialist register for Emergency Medicine. He has done the Patient Safety course at IHI and also participated in the RCEM national audits of sepsis.

Peter carried out a comprehensive review of James’ medical records. He found that:

Upon arrival at the hospital, James (who was somewhat overweight and an ex-smoker) had multiple "red flag" clinical signs of both severe pneumonia and sepsis upon his arrival at the hospital:

Fever - temp 39.3

Cyanosed (ie blue) with very low oxygen saturation

Tachypnoeic - high respiratory Rate (50 breaths / min)

Tachycardic - high heart rate (103 bpm)

Blood Lactate was markedly elevated at 3.4 suggesting tissue hypoxia secondary to poor perfusion

Blood White Cell Count at the upper limit of normal but CRP (C-reactive protein) was 145, indicative of infection

A Chest X-Ray (CXR) showed extensive bilateral opacification indicative of pneumonia but with a differential diagnosis of Pulmonary Oedema

NEWS2 (National Early Warning Score) was found to be 10 (High Risk >7)

However, and critically, James also had a “positive PCR test for covid”.

Notwithstanding the “positive covid test”, Peter sees the clinical picture as a slam-dunk for a diagnosis of pneumonia with some extent of sepsis. He says the treatment should have been that defined by “Sepsis Six”, which should have been commenced within an hour of presentation:

Attendance of a Senior Clinician

O2 delivery to aim for sats 94-98%

IV Access and blood tests - Blood Cultures, glucose, lactate, U&Es, CRP, LFTs, Clotting

Give IV Antibiotics - maximum dose broad spectrum therapy (consider source control)

Give IV fluids (up to 20ml/kg in divided doses)

Monitor Urine Output (catheter) repeat lactate hourly

Peter points out that:

The majority of episodes of pneumonia are caused by bacteria, often coming after a viral infection (hence influenza and pneumonia are lumped together often in statistics). Antibiotics are not of help in viral pneumonia but are used early in sepsis due to uncertainty of the diagnosis and prevention of secondary bacterial infection.

He notes that:

In the whole of the patient notes provided, there is no reference to blood cultures ever being taken during the admission or the results of them.

I am not going to go into details about what treatment James did receive, but in brief:

He was given Dexamethasone and Tocilizumab (amongst other things) and transferred to a High Dependency Unit and then into ICU.

He was entered into the REMAP-CAP clinical trial which - per the protocol applying during the “pandemic phase” excluded the possibility of him receiving any antibiotics as initial treatment because of his diagnosis of “covid”.

He didn’t receive any antibiotics until he had been in hospital for a week.

He died from cardiorespiratory arrest 19 days after admission.

In summary, Peter concludes:

If the patient had presented at any other time than 2020-2023, he would have been treated with broad spectrum antibiotics (as part of ‘sepsis six’) and every effort would have been made not to put him on Positive Pressure Ventilation. He would not have been put in a ‘Community Acquired Pneumonia’ trial that removed the antibiotic treatment arm. He would almost certainly have been deemed not to have capacity to consent to such a trial and a next-of-kin would have been sought who would have to have been told he had pneumonia, hadn’t been given antibiotics and was now being offered a trial which excluded antibiotics. He would have been given a CT Pulmonary Angiogram to check for Pulmonary Embolism and therapeutically anticoagulated if this was present.

What is the REMAP-CAP trial and how far-reaching was its influence?

The REMAP-CAP trial (Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial, Adaptive Platform Trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia) - launched in 2014 - is an international study designed to determine the most effective treatments for patients with severe pneumonia.

Key points:

Conceived in 2011. International in scope - hundreds of centres in >20 countries

Uses a "platform" model which allows researchers to add or drop treatment "arms" (such as antivirals, steroids, or immune modulators) in real-time based on accumulating data.

The First Patient was enrolled in April 2018 at the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands (which was also the main sponsoring site).

By January 2020, the trial was active in 52 intensive care units across 13 countries on three continents (see here), but before “the pandemic” the numbers of patients were in the hundreds.

Before “covid”, one of the key aims was to compare different types of antibiotics for the treatment of pneumonia. There was an assumption that antibiotics were part of standard of care:

What happened during “the pandemic”?

Things changed dramatically after a pandemic was declared:

Firstly, the number of participating sites grew dramatically. By the end of 2021 there were over 300 participating centres in over 25 countries.

Secondly, the number of patients enrolled exploded. Over 10,000 subjects have participated, and 90% of these were “covid patients”. Many sites appointed extra staff and funding specifically to recruit COVID patients.

As noted here, the UK was particularly enthusiastic about participating in the trial.

In the UK, the time taken to finalise the contractual arrangements was slashed from a median of 196 days to 5 days (a 97% reduction) during the pandemic, whereas elsewhere the speed-up was quite modest, about 20%.

However, the key change when the pandemic was declared was that the trial underwent a massive pivot, overnight, activating its pandemic sub-protocol. This triggered a simplified enrollment process and prioritized a specific "sub-platform" known as REMAP-COVID. This rapid pivot was, as described here, built into the protocol from the start:

REMAP-CAP was developed to test treatments for severe pneumonia both in non-pandemic and pandemic settings. In February 2020, REMAP-CAP rapidly pivoted to its pandemic mode (the REMAP-COVID sub-study), as per its original intent, to incorporate additional potential treatment regimens specifically targeting COVID-19. This trial is a multicenter, randomized platform study, with treatments tested within groupings or “domains” based on clinical action.

The logic of the master / sub-protocol design was (according to the organisers) that clinical trials during pandemics are necessary, but too time-consuming to set up to be useful, since the pandemic situation could be over before the trial even received approval. The idea of REMAP’s pandemic mode, therefore, was to “front load” the approvals and administrative aspects of setting up a new trial, therefore allowing it to be activated quickly when required.

The "COVID version" saw the rapid deployment of new treatment "Domains" specifically targeting the virus. These were added as simple amendments to the master protocol:

Antiviral Domain: Rapidly testing drugs like hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir (and eventually dropping them for futility).

Immune Modulator Domain: Testing IL-6 receptor antagonists (like tocilizumab) and interferons.

Anticoagulation Domain: Investigating the best dosing for blood thinners to treat COVID-related clotting.

Antiplatelet Domain: Testing the effectiveness of aspirin and similar drugs.

The pandemic protocol also allowed for multiple treatments to be given simultaneously, and for regular interim statistical analyses so that results could be obtained sooner than with traditional trials.

The “no antibiotics” directive

But the most critical change to the protocol was contained in the Pandemic Appendix to the Core Protocol Version 2.0 dated 18 May 2020 which can be downloaded from here or the below:

Remap Cap+ +patc+ +v2 770KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Section 7.5.6.1 is titled: Non-influenza pandemic organism and contains this:

It is not anticipated that the Antibiotic Domain is evaluated in the pandemic model, though this may be revised if the pandemic was caused by a bacterial pathogen. In this situation only those antibiotics that are known to be active against the pandemic organism would be available within the Antibiotic Domain for patients in the PISOP stratum.

Notably, the section underneath that states that if the pandemic organism is influenza, there WILL be a macrolide domain.

So, it appears that the trial was designed so that if a pandemic was caused by something other than the flu (in this case, COVID-19), the Antibiotic Domain was deactivated by default.

This implies that they are assuming that bacterial involvement is ONLY a feature with outbreaks of “flu”. It seems that they’ve looked at the evidence for co-pathology (eg as per the Fauci paper above) and assumed that “because that paper was all about the flu, when we have a different type of causative virus then we know that bacterial infection won’t be a thing”.

It is not clear to me how and why they should have done this. It’s almost as if they knew there was going to be a non-influenza pandemic, and they wanted to create an environment in which antibiotics wouldn’t be used for which they could use that as an excuse.

Of course, it bears repeating that the reason that James received no antibiotics (for seven days after admission) was that the positive PCR test (for which, incidentally, no Ct values are recorded) pushed him into the “pandemic mode” of the trial.

This is page 8 of the actual 13 page Ninewells consent form purportedly signed by James:

As you will see, the antibiotic option is crossed out; yet nowhere else in the consent form is there any commentary on this. The average person - even if not critically ill - would have absolutely no idea that by entering this trial they are totally removing the possibility of them receiving a mainstay of treatment for pneumonia - ie antibiotics.

The only conceivable justification for this would be that the PCR test was reliably diagnostic (with no false positives) of a novel illness caused by a novel virus, and that the pathology associated with infection by said virus is completely different to flu and definitely does not involve co-infection with bacteria.

Even if I believed that “covid” was a real novel illness (I don’t), that pandemics are true biological events (I don’t), or that testing for respiratory viruses is of any diagnostic use (I don’t), I would still struggle with the idea that we ever had sufficient grounds for totally upending the way we treat pneumonia based solely on a single molecular test.

Finally, it should be noted that although the patients who were entered into REMAP-COVID may have represented only a proportion of all patients treated, this protocol was reflective of the zeitgeist, and also itself would have acted to reinforce the view amongst the medical fraternity that nobody with a positive covid test should be given antibiotics for respiratory infections.