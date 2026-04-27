Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Ernest N. Curtis's avatar
Ernest N. Curtis
1d

Of course, PCR is not a test at all. It is a laboratory technique for rapidly making copies of segments of DNA. The inventor, Kary Mullis, received the Nobel prize for his discovery. He consistently maintained that it could neither confirm nor rule out infection---i.e. not a diagnostic tool. The misuse of PCR brought us that modern medical marvel labeled a "case"---an asymptomatic person said to be "infected" with a disease defined by a complex of symptoms common to ordinary upper respiratory disorders.

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Markker's avatar
Markker
1d

I personally know 2 people who's relative, both middle aged females, were hospitalised with serious pneumonia, in December 2019. I think they were lucky, sounds silly to say it this way, to be ill before the operation was launched due to common bog standard treatments for pneumonia being banned if even a suspected covid case, or a test was positive. They both survived and been fine since. I can't understand how doctors failed to treat symptoms they'd no doubt observed many times before, just because of a positive test. Oh, wait, they behaved the same if a patient was HIV+.

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