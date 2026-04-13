Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Jeck's avatar
Jeck
18h

I've had similar experiences with chatgpt. They've programmed it to lie. The creators, I conclude, are psychopaths.

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Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
19h

The issue is not with the LLM, it is with the user. Anyone who blindly relies on a public GPT for anything that matters probably shouldn't be trusted with anything that requires a certain amount of training in to become a competent user. The fact is that when correctly set up and used by competent people, it is a demonstrable amplifier of capability and quality, not the abject risk that you describe.

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