Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Jomico's avatar
Jomico
2d

The world has not evolved into a place that is safer and more fair minded, it has become bastardised to suit a few greedy politicians, aided by judges and law makers.

Somewhere in the trials of history show we don’t learn from lessons, but that a small few get obscenely rich by keeping us dumb.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

I find the doctor's connection to be suspicious but I'm not sure how the Spanish national healthcare system works.

However, I support the choice of the patient as long as it's voluntary.

If she decided to do it, that's her choice and the irony is that the outraged want to take away that choice which is no different than having the state tell you what to do.

They didn't force her into this. She wanted it.

If she's have had mental issues that weren't improving, living life is like torture. I've known people with issues like this and some committed suicide in a horrible manner.

Why are we against choice?

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