The Scottish Covid Inquiry really does tell you all you need to know about the non-pandemic.
I have tried raising awareness:
However, as Dave says:
Yesterday I was in Belfast at an event organised by Vaccine Injured and Bereaved Northern Ireland with the help of Paul Frew (MLA, DUP).
There, someone gave me a copy of a Christian newpaper called Heart.
This is the left hand of a double-page feature on Pages 20-21:
You can download the entire edition here. The coverage of the Scottish Covid Inquiry is excellent, but we need to ensure their banner doesn’t come to pass:
The level of evil is off the scale.
Who would have thought 4 years ago the United Kingdom Government and Health Service could be as evil as Hitler and the Nazis were.
Yes it is being embargoed by the media, the media is an entity that is directly opposed to bringing truth and information to the people. They are in step with their owners, government and institutions, what confuses people is that they smatter stories that appear to be real amongst the biggest lies or even the biggest omissions of truth of which a clear example is the Scottish Inquiry. They may even play act opposition to some political decision and criticise politicians but only within tight rules. People are being led by the nose, the media lend to the illusion that there is open information and open debate, what we don't see is that it is only under very tightly managed rules.