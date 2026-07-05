In Dickens’ Oliver Twist, upon being told that he was legally responsible for the actions of his wife (in stealing and destroying the trinkets which proved Oliver’s identity), Mr Bumble retorted:

If the law supposes that….the law is a[n] ass — a[n] idiot. If that’s the eye of the law, the law is a bachelor; and the worst I wish the law is, that his eye may be opened by experience — by experience.

Since then, of course, we have had an increasing number of decisions emanating from the courts which do support Mr Bumble’s suspicion that “the law is an ass”.

I present to you the case of Anurag Mohindru KC, a barrister practicing in the field of criminal law.

This matter came to my attention via this post on X:

The full post reads:

NEW: KC Anu Mohindru has been allowed to continue being a barrister despite falsely claiming that he studied medicine at Oxford University and for claiming that he was a qualified doctor.



He also claimed that he had played cricket for the Bar, for Lashings Cricket Club and for MCC, and that he was a cricketing blue having represented Oxford in a varsity match against Cambridge.



A tribunal disbarred him for telling his 23 Essex Street interviewers a “reckless, foolish and completely unnecessary lie” about studying at Oxford, and because he “doubled down” on his CV.



On appeal at the High Court, Mr Justice Johnson overturned Mohindru’s expulsion, stating that it “would be wrong to impose the ultimate sanction merely because dishonesty is present”.

These are the facts as distilled from Johnson J’s judgment - which can be found here.

Anurag Mohindru KC appealed a Bar Standards Board disciplinary tribunal order directing that he be disbarred following a finding of dishonesty.

Mohindru was called to the Bar in 2004, took silk (KC) in 2020, and maintained a brilliantly successful and exemplary professional record.

In November 2012, Mohindru submitted an entirely truthful and accurate tenancy application letter and work profile to a new set of criminal law chambers.

During a February 2013 interview, a panel member mistakenly assumed Mohindru attended Oxford University and asked if he achieved a cricketing “blue”.

Mohindru dishonestly replied that he had received an Oxford cricketing blue, prompting sceptical panel members to request a copy of his CV.

Following the interview, Mohindru edited a digital document to falsely list “Medicine, Oxford University 1993-1994” and emailed it to the chambers.

Mohindru subsequently withdrew his tenancy application, never provided the false CV to anyone else, and joined a completely different set of chambers.

In August 2021, eight years later, the Bar Standards Board received an anonymous, undated letter of complaint alleging Mohindru lied about attending Oxford.

Charged in February 2023, Mohindru initially denied the allegations and claimed a third party must have altered his digital CV document.

A five-member disciplinary tribunal found the dishonesty charges proved in October 2025, culminating in this High Court appeal against his disbarment.

To my mind, the most significant element of this episode is the “doubling-down” when the allegations were first put to him by the Bar Standards Board.

At that time, rather than “fessing up”, he invented a further lie - that someone else must have altered the document.

In his Lordship’s view:

The seriousness of past misconduct is fixed when it occurs; a failed defence cannot retrospectively aggravate the original misdemeanour.

Professionals have the right to deny charges; penalizing them with harsher sanctions for an implausible defense unfairly infringes that right.

Lying during an investigation must be charged separately, not used covertly to inflate the original sanction.

The BSB guidance lists “aggravating factors”, but of these Johnson J said:

The sanctions guidance also lists aggravating factors which may be taken into account and which are distinct from the underlying misconduct itself. These include a failure to attend the tribunal, and a failure to cooperate or engage. They do not, however, include the conduct of a defence which involves blaming others.

Apparently, telling a barefaced lie when you’ve been found out is OK because it isn’t specifically mentioned in the guidance. Failing to attend the tribunal is an aggravating factor, as is is failing to cooperate and engage with it. But engaging and telling a lie (necessitating the commissioning of forensic evidence) is not?

Isn’t this the law (as stated by his Lordship) being an ass?

Moreover, the fact that failing to attend, cooperate with or engage with the tribunal are mentioned as aggravating factors clearly demonstrates that in drafting and adopting their guidelines the tribunal did not intend that there be no post-hoc aggravating factors, and Johnson J’s narrow interpretation appears to be simply wrong.

As for the assertion that the accused are entitled to run whatever defences they like and put the tribunal to proof - these are notions lifted from criminal law, rather than the professional regulatory environment. The average member of the public would - justifiably - be quite surprised to hear that lawyers - when responding to charges of dishonesty - can simply make up a defence out of thin air, and however unlikely such a defence is it does not then add to the seriousness of the matter.

One further point I would make is that there is a contradiction inherent in the judge’s reasoning:

On the one hand he makes the point that he has been honest throughout his career and a long time has passed since the original incident without complaint. To quote:



” Mr Mohindru is not dishonest. He has shown over a two decade career that he has personal and professional integrity and that he is a highly regarded and successful silk.”



But on the other hand, 2021 was the first time the allegation was put to him. He had no need to lie about this before then because nobody was raising it. Presumably, he thought he’d “got away with it”. However, on the very first occasion when it was put to him, he lied. He told a whopper which he must have known was untrue at the time.

At this point, I should clarify that although the judge did use the words - as per the post on X - “it would be wrong to impose the ultimate sanction merely because dishonesty is present” this was prefaced with “On the exceptional facts of the case, a lesser sanction can adequately mark the misconduct, protect the public, and maintain the reputation of the profession. That being the case…..”.

This does not alter my views. The very inclusion of the words “merely because dishonesty is present” - however prefaced - to my mind marks a serious departure from the standards the public are entitled to expect from barristers.

The final point I would make is this:

It has been said that the original lie only came to light because of an anonymous complaint made by a solicitor who had a dispute with Mohindru, and happened to be the wife of one of the barristers on the original interview panel.

Which makes me ask: