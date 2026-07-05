Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Anneliese Gordon's avatar
Anneliese Gordon
2d

In the litigation case I was unfortunately involved in, the claimant’s solicitor (and partner of the law firm representing the claimant) lied on her signed witness statement to the court, despite having been in receipt of evidence that proved what she was claiming on behalf of the claimant was actually not the truth. And this was apparently ok, par for the course.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

The legal system is total bullshit in the first place.

Legalese is the way they can twist logic using bullshit terminology just like virology and genetics does.

It's an idiotic left hemisphere logic that goes so deep into itself that it's disconnected from reality.

But of course it's that way because the academics, judges, and lawyers go though the moronic university system that parrots this upper class view of "justice".

It's not justice but JUSTASS.

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