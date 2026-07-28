Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
1dEdited

I've been writing about this for decades - every quote you used is on my old WP site (the one that was censored, forcing my move here - I think I also included all of them in the Part I link below). Here is something I put together a couple of months ago --- the MWD came out with something similar shortly after. His is probably better than mine.

https://unfiltered.doctorschierling.com/p/biomedical-research-the-greatest

https://unfiltered.doctorschierling.com/p/biomedical-research-the-greatest-986

BTW, the Fowch just gave us a great example of the quid pro quo in action -- handing out grants to the very people he was asking to vote for him to win the million-dollar science prize, which, of course, he did. And if my memory serves me, I think that Horton has been actively promoting communism for a long time. And yes, I wrote articles against that position as well.

BTW, great column. There cannot be enough light shed on this topic!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jonathan Engler and others
Drapetomania's avatar
Drapetomania
1d

Excellent examples.

If you thought medical journals are bad..don`t poke around climate journals..

https://climateaudit.org/

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture