The other day I met a doctor with over 40 years experience in both the clinical and academic spheres. He was with me on many issues of the day, including the poor quality of science being conducted, the criminal nature of the transgender movement, overdiagnosis and so on.

He was even with me that the pharmaceutical industry was basically corrupt.

However, when I put it to him that there is in fact virtually no mainstream science that could be trusted, he pushed back.

I wonder if he’s aware of the views of those who have been in the best possible position to observe the corrupt nature of medical science - mainstream medical journal editors.

Here are just a few notable quotes:

Dr. Marcia Angell, former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM):

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”

…from her 2009 essay “Drug Companies & Medicine: How Tidily They Dance” in The New York Review of Books.

Dr. Richard Horton, editor-in-chief, The Lancet

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness.”

…from a 2015 editorial for The Lancet.

Dr. Richard Smith, editor-in-chief of the BMJ for over a decade:

“Medical journals are an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies... Trials funded by drug companies rarely produce unfavourable results and make up between two thirds and three quarters of the trials published in key journals.”

….from a 2005 essay for PLoS Medicine.

In a 2021 piece for the BMJ, Smith took an even harsher stance on health research integrity, writing:

“It may be time to stop assuming that research actually happened and is honestly reported, and assume that the research is fraudulent until there is some evidence to support it having happened and been honestly reported.”

Dr. Drummond Rennie ( JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association ) long-time deputy editor of JAMA :

“This is all about money. It’s about converting peer-reviewed journals into corporate advertising vehicles... The system is built on trust, and when money comes in, trust goes out.”

…from a piece he wrote in 2002.

If you have any further examples, please put them into a comment below.