I have a few longer articles currently in draft form, but I thought I’d get a quickie - largely the product of Gemini - out there.

By the way, I think this form of checking what’s already out there is the “sweet spot” for productive use of AI. I am basically asking it “what does the mainstream media say about these claims?”.

All I am basically doing is asking it to do the searches I would have to do myself. I wouldn’t necessarily trust the answers without further checking.

For the avoidance of doubt I am not claiming that there’s anything creative, novel or insightful about this.



For more writing about AI - see my articles here.

I saw this post on X this morning:

It reads:

1898: Bayer trademarks a new cough medicine for children. They call it Heroin.



1899: they also trademark aspirin. Enjoy that one. It is the last unambiguously good thing on this list.



1900: Heroin is Bayer's best-selling product, marketed to mothers as non-addictive.



1915: they supply the German army over 170 tons of chlorine gas for the trenches.



1925: Bayer folds into a chemical giant called IG Farben.



1940s: IG Farben runs a slave-labour plant at Auschwitz and part-owns the maker of the Zyklon B.



1956: a director convicted of war crimes at Nuremberg is quietly made chairman of Bayer's board.



1980s: Bayer discovers its haemophilia blood product is riddled with HIV.



Rather than destroy the stock, it keeps selling the untreated batches to Asia and Latin America to recoup the money.



Thousands of haemophiliacs are infected. Many die.



2003: the New York Times exposes it. Bayer helps settle for around 600 million dollars.



2018: Bayer buys Monsanto, inheriting Roundup, Agent Orange and PCBs in a single afternoon.



2026: the US Supreme Court throws out the Roundup cancer lawsuits. Bayer wins.



Heroin, chlorine gas, Auschwitz, tainted blood, and a weedkiller in the dock, all from one firm.



Every one of them was legal, marketed with total confidence, and blessed by the experts of its day, and the company behind them is bigger now than it has ever been.



The heroin got recalled. The company never did.

I was aware of most of the above, but before resposting I wanted to check that everything there WAS accepted fact.

So I reproduced the text and asked Gemini:

Take each point and create a table summarising the evidence for or against the claim. Score out of 10 for confidence it happened.

This is the output:

For what it’s worth, Gemini added the following after it had completed the above: