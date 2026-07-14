Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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The Wiltster's avatar
The Wiltster
18h

I do almost EXACTLY the same thing with many posts on Twitter. Often with the same results, particularly from folks like Sama. (I use Claude versus Gemini, but that's basically just vanilla versus chocolate for cases like this.)

In other news, Bayer is evil as hell.

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
18h

A case of 'Bayer beware'! Its logo is a cross with a double of its name, so it is a double cross, pretending to sell health but delivering harm and death. So much p'harm'a is Germanic in origin, grossly evil.

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