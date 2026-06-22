Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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The Wiltster's avatar
The Wiltster
38m

Back in the day, in the U.S., cigarette manufacturers got doctors to claim that "a cigarette a day keeps the doctor away." Or words to that effect. After all these years, the subject of the advertising has changed, but not the culprit, nor the level of B.S.

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Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
1h

Excellent article. I in fact read the article and made a comment relating to the obvious conflict of interest in this very blatant promotion of the vaccine. Thank you for taking the action you have. Far too many media articles follow this same promotional pathway.

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