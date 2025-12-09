Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BRK7_2's avatar
BRK7_2
4h

Thanks, point well made. Signed: a Canadian.

It’s well on its way to MK-virtue in the general population, in the same groove as “saving grandma”. Folks jumping onboard all around me.

And the awake are bludgeoned under a tidal wave of incoming draconian legislation wrapped in Kevlar and pushed forward with little/no consultation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jonathan Engler and others
Ernest N. Curtis's avatar
Ernest N. Curtis
4h

As night follows day, government "health care" will inevitably lead to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture