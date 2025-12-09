My attention was recently drawn to this article (click on picture to go to it):

The organisation behind this website is transparently “pro-life” and Christian, however, whatever your sensibilities in relation to that please do not let that get in the way of the cold facts behind this story. You will note that one of the links within the above article is to this newspiece on the “official” Candian broadcaster’s website (CBC).

The facts are that a woman who has a treatable medical condition has been offered assisted suicide because appropriate and timely treatment is currently unavailable.

That in itself is a pretty horrendous state of affairs - that someone in the huge bureacratic machine which powers the MAID (“Medical assistance in Dying”) system should even think it appropriate to suggest it.

But, thinking more broadly, what does the fact that this can get to the stage where this happens - and it not be a huge scandal - say about the state of Canadian society?

It suggests that the idea that people can (and perhaps should) choose to kill themselves because resources are short has become accepted and normalized.

This should enrage a society in which moral checks and balances were properly functioning, and the fact that there is no real evidence of any widespread anger and debate at what ought to be a national scandal is deeply concerning.

It would appear that the very existence of this process, wrapped up in its supposedly well-controlled and official legislative infrastructure, actually acts as some sort of moral anaesthetic, shifting societal norms.

Which means that we ought to give much more credence to the “thin edge of the wedge” objections, while dismissing the protestations of those who insist that proper legislative controls can prevent undesirable “mission creep”.

Some things are regarded as moral and ethical red lines for good reason. Crossing them, even in the name of compassion, has the potential to lead to an abyss.

UK readers ought to think about the implications of such a process becoming available here, where around 10% of the population are on an NHS waiting list.

For other articles I have penned on this topic see here.