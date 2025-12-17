Sanity Unleashed

If AI is anything like what it is hailed to be (ie. artificial intelligence), then it is a foregone conclusion that AI machines will lie, invent falsehoods, and misquote things. The reason is not so much that the elite powers have intentionally biased it to promote their own agenda, but that the machines (if they actually do as claimed) are learning from what humans do. In other words, all this AI chat has proven is what we have known for millenia, namely that when in a debate or conversation people regularly lie, invent falsehoods, and deliberately misquote things.

If AI machines are not actually learning, and have no ability outside of what any complex computer program does (process data), then it's possible the programmers made it to lie to give it a more intelligent and human appearance.

People are trusting this garbage, but if the same output was produced by a human they would fire said human for gross misconduct.

