PollyProletariat
4d

People need to understand that the world is capitalist for the benefit of the transnational ruling class. COVID was a test class war attack on global humanity. COVID may be used again to quash proletariat uprising against poverty.

The ruling class owns and controls the media, governments, institutions, academia and the judiciary, and the police and military exist to protect the RC. When we switch on the television we do not hear the voice of the people. We hear the voice of the ruling class.

Google also serves the RC, hence constant reminders of new variants of COVID which are future forms of insurance against revolution. See the cultural hegemony. Absolutely had enough of childlike bourgeois critique.

4d

Without the fear-mongering propaganda campaign no one would’ve noticed anything unusual about the Spring 2020 "flu season" as there was nothing unusual happening, except for the criminal, murderous, lockdown policies and "health protocols" in response to a non- existent threat.

I have currently laid out a very thorough history and chronology of the bio-security state and how we got here which includes a day by day and month by month review of the events of 2020.

Parts One and Two cover the history from 1999-2019.

Part Three of that chronology covers 2020 on a day by day month by month basis. Here is the first installation of that piece which covers the month of January:

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny-part-three-2020-jan/

Here is the second installation of that piece which covers the month of February:

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny-part-three-2020-feb/

As one can see if they go through the chronology there literally was nothing happening even as told by the mainstream media stories. They simply made it up.

The March 2020 edition will be published next week.

The covid campaign was not an isolated episode but, rather, a highly organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency. This multi-faceted structural event was the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society.

Another of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.

