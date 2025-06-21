This article appeared in the Daily Telegraph a week or so ago.

The first point which needs making is that it was pretty shoddy of Sarah Knapton to fail to acknowledge the source of the FOI documents on which she bases her article.

is, quite understandably, quite cross about that, as he makes clear

.

It appears that Ms Knapton has claimed that she retrieved the information from “What do They Know”, but Lewis states - with compelling evidence - that this is plainly untrue.

Anyway, what of the actual FOI request and the response?

The request made was this:

I am making this request under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 and seek details of any government collaboration with UK television production companies regarding scriptwriting, storyline guidance, or messaging influence within fictional TV programs.

I request records from January 2020 to the present that relate to:

Agreements, contracts, or official documents outlining collaboration between any UK government department (including but not limited to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Cabinet Office, and UKHSA) and TV production companies regarding:

Incorporating public health messaging (COVID-19, vaccinations, mental health). Storylines reflecting government initiatives (climate policy, migration, extremism, social cohesion). Copies of any finalised strategy reports or briefings where government officials discussed how to influence narratives in widely watched fictional TV programs such as EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks. Any government funding agreements, payments, or sponsorships given to TV production companies in exchange for incorporating specific narratives.

This was the reponse:

As you will see, huge swathes are redacted (the vast majority, in fact). That said, there are still some interesting findings.

I highly recommend (subject to one point - see below) Lewis’s substack article and embedded video where he goes through the document, though I am not sure why these are termed “leaked emails”, when they were released (albeit after lengthy delay and heavily redacted) under FOI legislation:

There is no doubt that the UK government acted hand-in-hand with mainstream broadcasters to push approved messaging about all matters “pandemic” related, including lockdowns and vaccines.

Given that the entire “pandemic” was - to all intents and purposes - a declaration of war by governments against the citizenry, and run like or actually as a military operation, I personally don’t find any of this at all surprising.

Both Sarah Knapton and Lewis Brackpool wrongly interpret one important point.

Sarah Knapton says this in the Daily Telegraph piece:

However, it seems highly likely to me that the person who typed up the minutes starting on the first page, or whoever wrote the header to that briefing note when compiling the FOI response, has simply made a typo here (resulting in this part of the response coming at the front when placed into chronological order).

I think it’s pretty obvious that 2020 there should read 2021, because:

2 Feb and 5 Jan were Sundays in 2020 but weekdays in 2021

I am very happy to entertain all sorts of conspiracies but I suspect “further C-19 measures” would have been written in 2021 not 2020

The 2nd document - an email - appears to be referring to the same briefing and is dated 5 Feb 2021:

In his video, Lewis doesn’t actually made direct reference to the date on the first page, and by not mentioning it I think we can assume he has taken the date at face value (as did Sarah Knapton).

None of this, by the way, makes me think any better of our governments. I strongly suspect that the desire to roll out mRNA technologies was a major driver behind the faked pandemic, and governments willingly and actively participated in the scam.

But the people meeting with broadcasters wouldn’t be that high up in the food chain, and if they were, the idea that they’d decide to mention vaccines to mere broadcasters in early 2020, or discuss “further C-19 measures” on 5 Jan 2020, is fanciful.