Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gusman's avatar
gusman
1m

sameusedin uk carehomesbut putdowntocovidto get the numbersupfor the fear porn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture