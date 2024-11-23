A few months ago I posted this piece:
Some of the questions I asked were addressed in this article by Jacqui Deevoy:
The actualy genesis of these videos - in terms of motivation, organisation and finance, remains obscure, but I am now tending to think that all the larger, more professional ones were AI-generated.
The important remaining questions are: who made them, and why?
The hospitals were virtually empty. They were able to claim they had no beds by reducing nursing staff because each bed requires x number of nurses. We both know there was no pandemic and I'm thankful for everything you post Jonathan!
They weren’t all AI. I know several choreographers who were involved with some of them.